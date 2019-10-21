Early Black Friday Deal: Kindle 2019 Hits Lowest Price Yet

Update Nov. 7: This deal is over, but check out our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage for the latest deals.

Investing in an eReader will put an end to those disruptive notifications you get while you're reading on your tablet or phone. And for the first time ever, you can buy the new Kindle or Kindle Paperwhite eReader for an all-time low price.

Currently, Amazon has the new Kindle 2019 on sale for $64.99. Normally priced at $89.99, that's $25 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Kindle.

The new Kindle 2019 features a 6-inch, 167 ppi anti-glare display, an adjustable front light, and 4GB of storage.

The Kindle 2019 is one of the best eReaders you can get. In our Kindle 2019 review, we were impressed by its solid lighting options, attractive screen, and comfortable design. Although we thought its text resolution could be better, we gave it an overall rating of 3 out 5 stars.

The new Kindle promises more over a month of battery life making it a great choice you're looking for an eReader you don't have to charge often.

Storage-wise, the new regular Kindle has 4GB of storage to hold thousands of books. Moreover, you get free Amazon cloud storage for all of your content if you need more room.

The new Kindle is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable eReader that you won't have to charge often. It's designed to offer hours of comfortable reading for your daily commute or leisure time.

As an alternative, Amazon also offers the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite for $89 ($40 off). Also priced at an all-time low, the latest Kindle Paperwhite packs a 6-inch 300 ppi glare-free display and 8GB of storage.