Dodgers vs Giants live stream: How to watch the NLDS Game 2 online

Tonight's Dodgers vs Giants live stream has Los Angeles not only looking for their first win of the series but also their first run. L.A.'s offense will look to come through as Julio Urias takes the ball against the Giants in this MLB live stream.

• Time — 9:07 p.m. ET / 6:07 p.m. PT / 2:07 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on TBS via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After dropping game one of this NLDS, 4-0 Friday night with Walker Buehler pitching, the Dodgers are hoping another arm will help keep the Giants tamed. Julio Urias led the majors with 20 wins this season while posting a 2.96 ERA. Two of his wins this year came against this Giants team while one of his three losses was also against the Giants. In total he went 2-1 in five starts against San Fran with a 3.38 ERA.

The Giants will start Kevin Gausman who is coming off a career year that earned him first all-star selection. The 30-year-old righty went 14-6 on the season with a 2.81 ERA. He faced the Dodgers three times this season allowing five runs over 14 innings with 16 strike outs.

San Francisco was able to jump out the gates early in their game one win. Buster Posey got the 3-0 green light in the first inning with a man on and blasted a 2-run homer off Buehler. That was the only scoring in the game until the seventh when Kris Bryant smashed a solo homer to left, followed by a Brandon Crawford solo shot in the eighth.

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the Dodgers in game two. The over/under is 7 runs.

Down in the dugouts, Dave Roberts looks to guide the Dodgers back to their fourth World Series appearance since he took over as manager in 2016 and their second straight Championship. Across the diamond will be the guy Roberts beat out for the Dodgers job in 2016, Giants’ manager Gabe Kapler. In his just his second year with San Francisco Kapler helped push the Giants to their first 100-win season since 2003.

Dodgers vs Giants live streams in the US

In the US, Dodgers vs Giants is going to be broadcast on TBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of best streaming services: Sling TV.

In the U.S., the Dodgers vs Giants game is today (Oct. 9) at 9:07 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Sling TV's $46 Sling Blue + Sports Extra is the best option for streaming the whole MLB post-season, with the MLB Network, Fox in select markets, FS1 and the Turner channels including TBS.View Deal

Dodgers vs Giants live streams in the UK

You can watch Dodgers vs Giants live stream across the pond on BT Sport for TBS' coverage of the game.

Dodgers vs Giants will get underway at 2:07 a.m. local BST Sunday morning.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Dodgers vs Giants live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Dodgers vs Giants live streams in Canada on SportsNet.