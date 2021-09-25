Colts vs Titans live stream: How to watch NFL week 3 game online

The Colts vs Titans live stream puts an Indy team going through some turmoil against a Tennessee team that found its way with a big win last week. One team hopes to start their turn around, while the other hopes this NFL live stream is the next step in their about face.

Colts vs Titans channel, start time The Colts vs Titans live stream takes place Sunday, Sept. 26.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Titans (1-1) withstood everything the Seahawks could throw at them last week in Seattle and managed to leave that city with a 33-30 overtime victory. They did it by riding the talents of their two brightest stars, Derrick Henry and the newly acquired Julio Jones.

Henry racked up 237 total yards while scoring three touchdowns. Jones caught 6 passes for 128 yards including a 51-yard bomb down the middle of the field in the second quarter from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Henry's production stemmed from 35 carries as well as six receptions of his own. Henry also broke a 60-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, followed by a 1-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left in regulation to help the Titans tie the score and force overtime.

The Colts (0-2) are not only dealing with their winless record, but a quarterback who is on the mend. Carson Wentz’ five years in Philadelphia were marred by injury. There were broken ribs, ligament tears in his knee and a concussion just to name a few. His first few months in Indianapolis have fared about the same, but now his ailments may actually cause him to miss time.

Wentz aggravated a fracture in his foot during training camp and there was worry that it would cause him to miss the start of the season, if not more. To his credit, it did not. Now, Wentz is dealing with two sprained ankles and his status for Sunday is unknown. He initially injured his left ankle in their 27-24 loss to the Rams and then hurt his right ankle when he was hit by Aaron Donald at the 7:31 mark of the fourth quarter. If Wentz can’t go, 2020 fourth round pick, Jacob Eason will get the start against the Titans.

The Titans are 5-point home favorites against the Colts. The over/under is 48.

How to watch Colts vs Titans live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Colts vs Titans live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Colts vs Titans live streams in the US

In the US, Colts vs Titans is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 26.)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Paramount Plus has your local CBS station's live feed and the deep library includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight and the iCarly revival. You need a Premium membership to watch the Emmys.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Colts vs Titans live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Colts vs Titans.

Colts vs Titans live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Colts vs Titans on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Colts vs Titans live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Colts vs Titans live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Colts vs Titans live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.