Chromecast and Google TV just got a big upgrade that will save you time

Google just made it easier to install apps on your Android TV, and it means you don’t have to switch on your TV and head to Google Play. there’s an easier to way to install Netflix, if you don’t have it already.

As spotted by Reddit user u/avigi, it’s now possible to install Android TV apps from your phone. Just head into the Google Play store on your phone and select which device you want the device you want the app installed on.

It’s been possible to remotely install apps on other devices while accessing Google Play on a desktop browser, but this appears to be the first time it’s been possible using the mobile app. However, as commenters on Reddit have noted, it doesn’t seem to be possible to remotely push apps to other phones and tablets.

u/kevjs1982 also posted a number of screenshots showing what an app’s page looks like depending on where it’s actually installed. Evidently the system is pretty much identical to the way Google handles remote installation of Wear OS apps.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It’s all pretty self-explanatory, with Google Play displaying which devices are compatible with any individual app. You’ll also see a tickbox or a separate installation button, depending on whether or not the app in question is already installed on your phone.