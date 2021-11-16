How to watch G4 online without cable

It's the attack of the rebooted video game TV network when you watch G4 online (or with cable). Yes, folks, hosts Kevin Pereira and Adam Sessler are back on the air after a lengthy nine-year hiatus. And they've brought a ton of new friends with them, plus Ninja Warrior aka Sasuke.

But since a lot has changed in the many years since G4 left the airwaves. Now, watching people play video games isn't weird (well, to most), it's actually mainstream. So, the good news is that G4 isn't just going to exist on cable as it did in the past. That would basically be a recipe for disaster, as audiences cut the cord with the best cable TV alternatives.

Where to watch G4 online

The early G4 reboot content won't just be on cable. The Philo streaming service (which has more than 60 channels at $25 per month) is the only over-the-top live TV service to host the channel in its entirety, but G4 will be elsewhere if you don't have Philo (check out our Philo review to learn more).

Philo is available on many of the best streaming devices Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Alas, it's not one of the best streaming services, as its channel assortment just isn't enough for most cable cutters.

G4 is also going to broadcast select programming live on Twitch and YouTube, as this is the online era. Here's the schedule for the launch week:

Date and Time Show Where to watch Tuesday, Nov. 16 @ 7 p.m. ET G4's Catastrophic Launch Spectacular Twitch.tv/g4tv and YouTube.com/g4tv Wednesday, Nov. 17 @ 7 p.m. ET Attack of the Show: The Loop Twitch.tv/g4tv and YouTube.com/g4tv Thursday, Nov. 18 @ 7 p.m. ET Attack of the Show! Twitch.tv/g4tv and YouTube.com/g4tv Friday, Nov. 19 @ 3 p.m. ET XPLAY Twitch.tv/g4tv and YouTube.com/g4tv Friday, Nov. 19 @ 6 p.m. ET Dungeons & Dragons Presents: Invitation to Party Twitch.tv/g4tv and YouTube.com/g4tv Saturday, Nov. 20 @ 7 p.m. ET Esports Awards Twitch.tv/g4tv Sunday, Nov. 21 @ 2 p.m. ET Tyler1 Money Match Twitch.tv/g4tv and YouTube.com/g4tvesports

Where to watch G4 on cable

G4 has three footholds in traditional, linear cable TV. Verizon Fios, Cox and Xfinity TV. The channel numbers aren't published at this date, but if you subscribe to one of those services, and searching in your menus doesn't work, contact your provider to see where they're keeping G4. It's very possibly in a tier you don't subscribe to.

We're going to update this section as G4's channels are publicized and it spreads to more networks.

What to expect from the new G4

Aside the familiar shows rebooted by Pereira (Attack of the Show) and Sessler (Xplay), the new G4 will also a Dungeons & Dragons limited series that features celebrities, D&D players and other popular online personalities running campaigns of the popular tabletop game.

The other huge name attached to G4 is Xavier Woods (aka Austin Watson), the WWE superstar who's built a massively popular YouTube gaming channel UpUpDownDown. Woods, currently known as King Woods after winning the King of the Ring tournament, is set to host a show that's to-be-revealed and is produced in a partnership with the WWE. Though we wonder if the silence about this show could be connected to the reports that UpUpDownDown is no longer producing content due to a dispute between Woods/Watson and the WWE, as reports from Fightful Select broke the news that he's not being properly paid for the work he does for that channel.

Pereira will be assisted with Attack of the Show duties by Gina Darling, Kassem "Kassem G" Gharaibeh, Will Neff and Fiona Nova.

Sessler's Xplay will also feature Jirard "The Completionist" Khalil and Corey "The Black Hokage" Smallwood.

G4 will also feature a new show called Boosted hosted by Indiana "Froskurinn" Black, Ovilee May and Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez. Online content creator Scott Wozniak aka ScottTheWoz will also be there.