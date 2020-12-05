Browns vs Titans live stream: How to watch NFL week 13 game online

Browns vs Titans live stream channel, start time The Browns vs Titans live stream begins at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT Sunday, December 6 on CBS.

The Browns vs Titans live stream could turn into a battle of the running backs, between Cleveland's Nick Chubb and Tennessee's Derrick Henry. With 114.3 yards per game, Henry leads the NFL in rushing yards, but Chubb is close behind with an average of 102.7.

As the runners' rankings go, so go the entire teams' prospects. The oddsmakers currently favor the home team Titans by 5.5 points for this NFL live stream.

The best streaming devices for watching the games

Why such a spread for teams that each have an 8-3 record? The Titans are bigger scorers, averaging a hefty 29.5 points per game, vs. 24.1 for the Browns. Each team gives up a lot of points, about 26 per game. That's right, Cleveland has managed to win most of its games despite allowing more points overall than it has earned this season.

When the Browns win, it's often by just a little. When they lose, it's often by a lot. The Browns have won four of their past five games, but against fairly easy competitors, like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles. The Titans are coming off a pair of wins against tough opponents--the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens.

So the Browns are not out of the running in this game, but most signs point to the Titans racking up another win to further cement their lead in the AFC South.

How to watch Browns vs Titans live stream with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Browns vs Titans live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Browns vs Titans live streams in the US

In America, Browns vs Titans is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . Game time is 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT Sunday, December 6.

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won't be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Browns vs Titans is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Browns vs Titans live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Browns vs Titans live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Browns vs Titans.

Browns vs Titans live streams in the UK

Fans of American football across the pond do get Browns vs Titans on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. It starts at 6 p.m. local BST.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Browns vs Titans live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Browns vs Titans live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.