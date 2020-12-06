Broncos vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

Broncos vs Chiefs live stream channel, start time The Broncos vs Chiefs live stream begins at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday, December 6 on NBC.

A fourteen-point spread separates the teams in the Broncos vs Chiefs live stream on Sunday night. The Chiefs continue to play like the defending Super Bowl champions that they are, racking up a 10-1 record and nearly 32 points per game (the second-highest in the NFL).

That gives them a commanding lead in the AFC West, far ahead of the 4-7 Denver Broncos (who nonetheless rank third). Things could be worse for Denver, though: At least they have actual quarterbacks available for this NFL live stream., now that COVID restrictions have been lifted for three of their four signal callers.

The Chiefs owe a lot to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, one of the top in the NFL this season, with 30 touchdown throws and a mere two interceptions. He's perfectly paired with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has caught more touchdown passes--13--than any other receiver in the NFL so far. But unlike, say, the Seahawks and Russel Wilson, the Chiefs don't rely just on an ace quarterback. The team also has a respectable rushing game, with 111 yards per match, headlined by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The Broncos at least have Drew Lock back as quarterback, after last week's COVID 19 scare. Still, Lock is no Mahomes, not even close. The signal-caller has just seven touchdowns under his belt--an average of one per game he led. He has, however, thrown a hefty 11 interceptions. Running back Melvin Gordon III is doing what he can to make up the difference, bringing in six rushing touchdowns so far. But the overall math is not pretty: The Broncos give up an average of 27 points per game while scoring just 19.

Denver didn't even get that much the last time they faced the Chiefs, in a 43-16 defeat in week 7. Kansas City was very effective in holding back the Broncos modest scoring attempts while stomping all over Denver's defense. Not much has changed for the two teams since then, and there's little reason to expect a much different turnout.

How to watch Broncos vs Chiefs live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

View Deal

Broncos vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the US, Broncos vs Chiefs is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT, Sunday, December 6.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as ESPN and local Fox affiliates.View Deal

Broncos vs Chiefs live stream for free

If Broncos vs Chiefs is airing on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch Broncos vs Chiefs on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Broncos vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

Our friends across the pond can also watch Broncos vs Chiefs live, even if it is an unholy hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month .

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV . Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Broncos vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

US football fans north of the border will need DAZN to watch the Broncos vs Chiefs live stream in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here .