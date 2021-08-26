Browns vs Falcons live stream: How to watch the NFL preseason online

The Browns vs Falcons live stream gives players one last chance to make an NFL roster before the league’s final cuts on Tuesday. Who will make the most of their final opportunity in this NFL live stream?

Browns vs Falcons channel, start time The Browns vs Falcons live stream begins Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

This offseason the Cleveland Browns added Jadeveon Clowney to a pass rush that already featured Myles Garrett. The Browns just needed to add to the secondary in the draft that followed the Clowney signing.

With the twenty sixth overall pick they selected cornerback Greg Newsome II and the rookie may have already locked up a starters’ role. Greedy Newsome strained his groin last week, and Newsome has caught a lot of attention as he’s received first team reps.

“It’s natural for a rookie to feel more comfortable when the reps pile up,” Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski said this week when asked about Newsome’s progression, “He’s gaining really good experience out there.” Newsome will look to further his chances to be named the starter in this preseason match-up with the Falcons.

If Atlanta fans are looking to see their franchise quarterback Matt Ryan get his first reps of the preseason, they’ll likely be disappointed. Ryan is expected to sit this game out. “I feel really good with where we’re at” Ryan told the media this week when asked if he’ll play against the Browns, “The joint practices with Miami really helped. At this point in my career whatever [Coach Smith] asks me to do Sunday night, I’ll be ready to go.

While Ryan will likely sit the finale out, Smith said earlier in the week that newly acquired quarterback Josh Rosen will play Sunday night. “You’ll see [Rosen] Sunday night at some point,” Smith told reporters Wednesday. “Our plan is to obviously give him a shot this week.” The Falcons mark the fifth team Rosen has spent time with since being drafted by the Cardinals tenth overall in 2018. He will compete with Feleipe Franks for the right to back-up Ryan this season. As for right now the Falcons team website literally has both slotted in as their number two QB.

The Browns are 5.5-point road favorites against the Falcons. The over/under is 36.

How to watch Browns vs Falcons live stream with a VPN

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Browns vs Falcons live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Browns vs Falcons live streams in the US

In the US, the Browns vs Falcons live stream will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Sunday, August 29 on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: Fubo TV and Sling TV.

If ESPN (Sling Orange) and FOX, NBC and NFL Network (Sling Blue) have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling. Select markets will get CBS games via Locast integration, and NFL RedZone is available in the $11 per month Sports Exrta pack for Sling Blue members. You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

A more comprehensive package comes from Fubo TV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS (built right in), ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. RedZone is available in the $10.99 per month Sports Plus add-on. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with the NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NFL Network, FOX and NBC and ESPN. CBS is available via Locast integration for select markets.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: No pre-season games are included, so the Browns vs Falcons game won't be on NFL Sunday Ticket.

How to watch Browns vs Falcons live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include preseason games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign in to your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Browns vs Falcons.

Browns vs Falcons live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Browns vs Falcons on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Browns vs Falcons live stream starts at 1 a.m. BST on Sunday night/Monday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Also, the NFL Game Pass can be purchased for $99 and will allow you to live stream 28 preseason football games. This is ONLY for NFL Preseason games. You cannot live stream NFL regular season games using NFL Game Pass.

Browns vs Falcons live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Browns vs Falcons live streams in Canada. DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.