Black Friday phone deals 2020: The best deals right now

Black Friday deals are here, with more retailers discounting so many things it can be hard to keep up. That means it's the perfect time to buy a new phone.

Carriers and retailers are offering amazing Black Friday phone deals on all sorts of devices, from the brand new iPhone 12 all the way down to the budget Moto G Power. There's something for everyone, and you don't even have to look very hard to find great deals.

We've been on the hunt for phone deals of all kinds, and you can check out the best of them below. Also check out our roundup of dedicated iPhone 12 Black Friday deals if you want Apple's latest and greatest.

iPhone Black Friday deals

Killer iPhone Deal iPhone SE: was $399 now $249 @ Walmart

Walmart is cutting the price of the iPhone SE by $150. To get the phone for $249, you'll need to buy it through either Straight Talk or True Wireless. The Editor's Choice iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina Display, A13 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear camera, and 7MP front camera. View Deal

iPhone 12: $100 with Unlimited + trade-in @ Verizon

At Verizon, trade-in an iPhone X (or higher), sign up for a Verizon Unlimited plan, and you can get $700 in credits spread out over 24 months. That takes the price of the iPhone 12 down to $100. You'll need to open a new line at Verizon to get this deal; existing customers can get up to $440 off with trade-in.View Deal

iPhone 12: free Bose headphones + $150 GC @ Visible

Black Friday deals have arrived at Visible. For a limited time, Visible is offering new customers deals on all iPhone 12 models. Each deal includes a free prepaid Mastercard and Bose SoundsLink II Wireless Headphones. You'll pay slightly more than list price for each iPhone, but you'll get more than reimbursed via the headphones and prepaid Mastercard. Gift cards range from $100 for the iPhone 12 mini to $200 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: was $699 now free @ AT&T

AT&T is offering $700 in bill credits when you buy a new iPhone 12 model and trade-in your old phone. That $700 covers the cost of a new iPhone 12 mini. This deal is open to new and existing AT&T customers. It's one of the best Black Friday deals you'll find on Apple's new phone. View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro: Save $950 with new line, trade in @ T-Mobile

The iPhone 12 Pro delivers the best cameras on any phone along with a stellar display and unbeatable performance. And T-Mobile offers up to $950 off both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max. You need to activate a new line on an eligible plan and trade in an eligible iPhone in good condition. View Deal

iPhone 11: from $5 a month w/unlimited plan and trade-in @ AT&T

Prices at AT&T start from $10 a month on the iPhone 12, but you can slash that price in half if you sign up for an unlimited plan and trade in an eligible device. This is one of the best iPhone 11 deals yet.View Deal

iPhone XR (64GB): $5/month when you switch @ Verizon

If you needed a reason to jump ship and sign up with Verizon, this is it. The iPhone XR may be an older model, but it's still a great phone. And for $5 a month when you bring your own phone number, it's a great way to save even more.View Deal

Samsung Black Friday phone deals

Best Samsung phone deal Galaxy S20 FE: was $699 now $99 @ T-Mobile

The Galaxy S20 FE normally costs $699, but you save $600 on that cost by opening a new line at T-Mobile. The S20 FE features a 6.5-inch OLED display, 5G, a 120Hz refresh rate and very good triple rear cameras.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: was $699 now $549 @ Amazon

If you'd rather have an unlocked Galaxy S20 FE, head to Amazon. You have to pay for the phone in full for the privilege, but it's currently $150 off the usual price, making a great value phone an even better bargain.View Deal

Galaxy Note 10 Plus: was $1,099 now $649 @ MS Store

The Note 10 Plus boasts plenty of great features, such as the signature S Pen with new air gestures, lengthy battery life, fast charging, and a huge 6.8-inch AMOLED display. It's now on sale for an insanely low $649 at the MS Store. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

The Galaxy S21 may be coming pretty early next year, but that doesn't make the S20 any less of a great phone. You get a colorful 6.2-inch OLED display, very good cameras and a 120Hz refresh rate for $200 off the normal price over at Amazon.View Deal

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Want something newer than the Note 10 Plus, and more powerful than the Galaxy S20? The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is your best bet, and it's currently $250 off when you buy an unlocked handset at Amazon.View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 2: was $1,999 now $999 @ Samsung

Samsung's flagship foldable phone is 50% off in this epic Black Friday deal. Currently, when you buy a new Galaxy Z Fold 2 and trade in an eligible device, you'll get 50% off the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a main 7.6-inch 120Hz display, 6.2-inch 60Hz cover display, Snapdragon 865 Plus CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and three 12MP rear camera lenses. View Deal

More Black Friday phone deals

Longest Battery Life Ever Moto G Power: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

The Moto G Power has the best battery life we've ever seen in a smartphone, lasting an epic 16 hours in our testing. You also get a 6.4-inch full HD screen, solid Snapdragon 665 performance and a capable triple camera system.View Deal

Google Pixel 5 (Verizon): was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy

Save $200 off the cost of a Pixel 5, provided you activate your phone with Verizon. You can pay it all upfront, or split it into 24 monthly payments of $20.83 instead. This is easily the best Android camera phone. View Deal

OnePlus 8 Pro: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

There's no OnePlus 8T Pro right now, so if you want the best flagship OnePlus has to offer this is your best bet. This is the 256GB model, unlocked, and $200 off the normal price in Amazon's Black Friday sale. OnePlus is selling the phone for the same price.View Deal

Motorola Razr 5G (2020): was $1,399 now $999 @ Amazon

Motorola's first foldable had some problems, but the 2020 model goes a long way towards fixing them — and it includes 5G while. With this deal you get 6.2-inch foldable display, a 2.7-inch exterior Quick View display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 15W fast charging, a 48MP camera, all powered by a Snapdragon 765G. It even has a headphone jack.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Duo: was $1,399 now $1,099 @ BestBuy

Get Microsoft's dual-screen phone for $300 less than usual, and unlocked to boot. You will need to activate the phone with a carrier for the full savings, but the fact you get to choose is better than being forced into it.View Deal

UK Black Friday phone deals

Google Pixel 4a: was £349 now £319 (save £30)

Save on the latest affordable Google phone, which we think is a shockingly good value for its price. While this model doesn't have 5G, it still comes with a 5.8-inch AMOLED display, a 12.2MP main camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 3,140 mAh battery life. If you need a new phone on a budget, this is the deal for you.

View Deal

OnePlus Nord: was £469 now £365

While no longer OnePlus's cheapest handset, it's still pretty affordable, especially when you knock this much off the total price. The OnePlus Nord is the perfect phone for enjoying premium features for a not-so premium price. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: was £579 now £399

Everyone might be going on about the S20 FE, or even the Galaxy S21, but there's still something to be had in last year's cheap flagship. It's everything you could want from a Samsung, only using last year's chips, and costing a fraction of the price.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (128GB): was £599 now £499 (save £100)

Another 4G-only phone, but since it's such great value you can probably ignore that. If you want the best of the Galaxy S flagship, but don't want to pay for the flashiest model, the S20 FE is for you. It mixes great features with a low price, making for a phone anyone can be happy with.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: was £699 now £599 (save £100)

If you have 5G, or you want to be ready for when it arrives, then this is the Black Friday phone deal for you. The S20 5G is the exact same phone, except it can connect to 5G networks; a feature that adds £100 to the price tag. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (128GB): was £899 now £649 (save £250)

If you want 5G, or you want a bit more than the S20 FE can offer, try the original Galaxy S20. It's got a better camera and screen, as well as a more premium design. Obviously it costs more, but since it's nearly a year old (and it's Black Friday) you can save yourself a bundle.View Deal