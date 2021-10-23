Australia vs South Africa live stream — how to watch the T20 World Cup tie live

The Australia vs South Africa live stream gives us our first look at two of the big sides in the T20 World Cup 2021. And which way this one goes is anyone's guess.

Australia vs South Africa live stream, DATE, TIME, CHANNELS The Australia vs South Africa live stream takes place today (Saturday, October 23).

► Time 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Willow via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

In an open tournament, almost every one of the Super 12 qualifiers has at least a chance of winning the T20 World Cup title, Australia and South Africa among them.

But neither are outright favorites, and theirs is a tough group that also includes England, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Finishing as one of the top two won't be easy — which makes this opening tie particularly important.

South Africa are in good form at the moment, having won nine of their past 10 T20 games. They're ranked fifth in the world to Australia's seventh and have the world's top-ranked T20I bowler, Tabraiz Shamsi, in their ranks.

He plays here after passing a late fitness test, while captain Temba Bavuma has recovered from a broken thumb and will also start. On the batting side, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock and David Miller all have plenty of power.

Australia's recent form has been wretched — they've lost eight of their last ten T20Is. Opening batsman David Warner is out of touch, so they've gone for seven specialist batters as they seek to shore up their line-up. That means Kane Richardson missing out on the bowling side.

Australia have won the toss and will bowl. Here's how they line up:

Australia: Aaron Finch (Capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (Capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klassen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Will Australia find their form here or will South Africa make the perfect start to the T20 World Cup? Find out by watching an Australia vs South Africa live stream.

And visit our full T20 World Cup 2021 hub for a guide to how to watch every game, plus fixtures, tables and more.

How to watch the Australia vs South Africa live stream wherever you are

The Australia vs South Africa live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Sports or another service and watch the T20 contest.

How to watch the Australia vs South Africa live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Australia vs South Africa live stream will be shown live in the U.K. on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app. You'll have the choice of watching it on either Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30 a.m. and enjoying 30 minutes of build up, or on Sky Sports Main Event from 11 a.m. BST.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. If you don't have Sky at all, it'll cost you at least £41/month, depending on which other channels you choose.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Another option is Sky's Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £19.99 or month-long access for £33.99. It's available on virtually every streaming device and is a great option if you just want to watch for a fixed period.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Australia vs South Africa live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Australia vs South Africa live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch the Australia vs South Africa live stream on either Willow TV or ESPN Plus.

If you choose the Willow TV route, you can watch via various cable packages including Dish, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity and more.

But if you've cut the cord and don't have cable, don't worry — because you can also watch Willow via Sling TV. You'll need a Sling subscription, which costs $35 for either the Orange or Blue package, and can then add Willow TV for $10/month or $60/year.

However, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 and Willow TV is offering its first month for just $5 — so you could watch the entire T20 World Cup 2021 for just $15.

But what if you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now? As we explained above, your best bet will be to use a VPN such as ExpressVPN so you can access them wherever you are and watch the Australia vs South Africa live stream as if you were sat at home.

Image Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. Willow TV is available as an add-on to either. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month. View Deal

How to watch the Australia vs South Africa live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies also get a couple of options for where to watch the Australia vs South Africa live stream, in the form of Fox Sports or Kayo Sports.

Fox is available as part of many pay TV packages, but if you don't already have it then Kayo might be a better bet. It can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month for the basic package.

Plus, there's a 14-day free trial available if you want to try the service before committing to a subscription.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch the Australia vs South Africa live stream on your Fox or Kayo account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Australia vs South Africa live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New Zealanders can watch the Australia vs South Africa live stream on Sky Sport. This costs $57.98 NZD per month, or $31.99/month extra if you already have Sky but not Sport. Plus there's currently an offer which gives you your first month free when you sign up for a year.

Alternatively, you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Australia vs South Africa live stream in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're watching the Australia vs South Africa live stream in India, you'll need to tune in to either Star Sports or Disney Plus Hotstar. If you're cutting the cord and going the Hotstar route, you can pay Rs. 499/year for the new Mobile plan, which lets you watch on one mobile device, Rs. 899/year for the Super plan (2 devices, including TVs and laptops) or Rs. 1499 for Premium (4 devices plus 4K). There's more details here.

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN to follow the Australia vs South Africa live stream wherever you are are.

How to watch the Australia vs South Africa live stream in Pakistan

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Lucky cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the Australia vs South Africa live stream on the state-owned channel PTV Sports — which means they can enjoy all the action for free. It also means they can tune in via the PTV Sports website, where they can follow the Australia vs South Africa live stream without needing to sign up or create a registration of any kind.

Of course if you're usually based in Pakistan but aren't there right now, you can still enjoy your local coverage, for free, simply by signing up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to live stream the action wherever you are are.