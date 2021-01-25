Apple Watch getting new 'Time to Walk' feature — here’s how it works

Apple Fitness Plus already has a great many features for you to enjoy, but it looks like it’s going to get another exclusive Apple Watch feature in the form of “Time to Walk”.

This is a new addition that has arrived as part of the release candidate version of watchOS 7.3 beta. That means a public launch is going to happen very soon, and according to Apple’s blurb it will provide “an audio experience in the Workout app where guests share inspiring stories as you walk”.

It’s not clear what these stories are going to involve, though a now-deleted promotional video from Twitter user Othmane suggests that one of them will be a 30-minute track featuring singer Shawn Mendes.

After a month of fresh arrival every Monday looks like Apple is adding a new type of workout this week to Fitness+ with Time to Walk! A new audio experience that'll make the outdoor walk more entertaining and uplifting. Will definitely try it tomorrow.

According to MacRumors, there will also be tales from Dolly Parton, NBA star Draymond Green, and Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba. New stories will be released over time, and you can set them to automatically download to your Apple Watch as soon as they are available.

Unfortunately, even though Time to Walk is available in the watchOS and iOS betas, the stores are not. No doubt they will be unlocked once the feature is available to the wider public.

Of course, you will need an Apple Fitness Plus subscription, which currently costs $10/£10 a month or $80/£80 for a full year. You will need one of the best Apple Watches to get anything out of the subscription, though existing Watch owners will get a month’s free trial to see how they like it. Likewise, anyone who buys a new Apple Watch will get an extended three-month trial.

With your subscription you’ll get access to 200 pre-recorded classes, ranging from 10 to 30 minutes, across 10 different kinds of workouts. It’s all indoors, and stats are shown in the Fitness Plus app in real time. Just be aware that you will need some extra equipment (like an exercise bike) to take part in some of the classes.