Apple Watch 6 deal is lowest price ever at Best Buy, because Cyber Monday

Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals don't get better than this. For a limited time, the newest Apple Watch Series 6 is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy.
Right now you Best Buy has the Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $329. That's $70 off and hands down one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen today (and all weekend!)
Apple Watch 6 Cyber Monday deal
Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy
Lowest Price! Here's the best Apple Watch Cyber Monday deal we've seen for Apple's current-gen watch. It's $70 off for all colors, so even Apple Watch Series 5 owners might be tempted to upgrade.View Deal
The Apple Watch 6 is the best best smartwatch you can buy. As noted in our Apple Watch 6 review, the combination of a brighter always-on display and faster charging make for a more enjoyable user experience. But the bigger deal is the blood oxygen (SpO2) reader, which provides comprehensive details and readings, and addresses one of the few areas where the Apple Watch was behind other wearables.
Apple Watch 6 deals debuted shortly after the watch went on sale. We've seen this $70 discount come and go in recent days, so we suggest acting on it before it disappears again. Plus with Best Buy Cyber Monday deals winding down, you're running out of time to save.
