Apple TV app just landed on new Chromecast with Google TV

The Apple TV app — with Apple TV Plus and more — is finally coming to the Chromecast with Google TV and other Google TV sets.

We first learned about this back in December when Google announced it for "early 2021." Why this took so long, considering the Apple TV app was spreading to Smart TVs throughout 2020, is anybody's guess.

This isn't just a big deal for Chromecast owners looking to watch Ted Lasso, which we believe is the perfect Apple TV Plus show, but also for those that have a library of movies purchased on their iTunes account.

While iTunes store customers may be more likely to have purchased an Apple TV streaming device, the Chromecast with Google TV is only $50, a fraction of the price of the $150 Apple TV HD and $179 Apple TV 4K. And it streams in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Atmos, which the Apple TV app will support.

To get the app, you'll navigate to the Apps tab or the apps row in For You. Then, search Apple TV if you don't see it immediately. This fills in one of the last app gaps for Chromecast with Google TV, which has had HBO Max and Peacock, two of the bigger (and sometimes rarer) streaming apps of the last year.

The Apple TV app is also coming to select Google TVs from Sony and TCL, and we're told to expect it on more Android TV-based sets in the following months.