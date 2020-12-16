Chromecast with Google TV is getting Apple TV app — really

Google and Apple are making nice for the new year. The new Chromecast with Google TV is adding the Apple TV app in early 2021, with other Android TV devices following.

Once the app arrives, Chromecast with Google TV users can watch original content from Apple TV Plus, as well as their library of movie and TV show purchases from iTunes. And they can access their streaming subscriptions through Apple TV Channels.

As Google noted in its announcement, "This makes the Chromecast with Google TV one of the only streaming devices with all the major video subscriptions." Along with the Apple TV set-top box, they both support Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Peacock.

The Chromecast with Google TV launched in late September with a new hardware design and remote. The new interface, an upgrade of the Android TV OS, featured a centralized watch list and an excellent search that spanned across streaming services.

Starting "early next year," that will include Apple TV content, such as the original series Ted Lasso (one of the best shows of the year) and movies such as Greyhound with Tom Hanks. They will also be integrated into Google TV's recommendations, which are personalized based on your interests.

The Apple TV app will stream up to 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Atmos, although it's unclear if you'll be able to use Google Assistant to control playback within the app. The company also did not say if the Apple TV app will become available on Android phones and tablets.

This move signals further thawing of the frost between Google and Apple. Recently, the tech giants worked together to make Apple Music play on Google Nest speakers.