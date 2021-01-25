Apple Fitness Plus is getting its first outdoor-compatible exercise format. Today the company introduced "Time to Walk," an Apple Watch-based audio experience that turns an ordinary walk into immersive sessions hosted by celebrities and musicians.

Until now, you needed a stationary screen to get your sweat on with Apple's new workout service. With Time to Walk, you can take your Apple Fitness Plus experience outside, if you'd like. Each timed episode is available on for Apple Watch users with a Fitness Plus membership, and can be heard via Apple AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones.

When a Time to Walk episode is selected on Apple Watch, a Walk workout launches and users can hit the sidewalk or treadmill at any pace they'd like. Unlike the Peloton App's outdoor running coach, which guides you on your movement for an optimal workout, Apple's take is more entertainment-focused.

In addition to audio content, complementing images will appear on your Apple Watch throughout each episode. So instead of walking to any 'ole free podcast, you'll get additional media intended to enhance the narrative of each episode's special guest.

Users will have four Time to Walk episodes to choose from: Musicians Dolly Parton and Shawn Mendes, NBA star Draymond Green and Emmy Award-winner Uzo Aduba. Apple has not shared how often new episodes will be released going forward.

According to the Time to Walk press release, episodes are downloaded automatically an to Apple Watch tied to an Apple Fitness Plus subscription, so users can start an episode from the Workout app. New episodes, which are 25 to 40 minutes in length, should show up in your Apple Watch Workout app as they become available.

And in awesomely inclusive move, Apple Watch owners who use a wheelchair are getting Time to Push. These users can listen to episodes during an Outdoor Wheelchair Walk Pace workout.

In order to use Time to Walk or Time to Push, you'll need an active Apple Fitness Plus subscription, which costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. It's also included in the Premium tier of Apple One bundles, which gets you all of Apple's services for a set $29.95 per month. Also, when you get an Apple Watch 6 with any of the best Apple Watch deals, you can get three months of Apple Fitness Plus free.

