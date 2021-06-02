Ant-Man 3: Release date, cast, villain, and latest news

Ant-Man 3, or Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to use its full title, is one of the many Marvel sequels hitting the big screen over the next few years, sending shrinking heroes Ant-Man and the Wasp into their third adventure. We bet if you went back ten years, even the most devoted Marvel fan would have laughed if you’d suggested this could happen.

But both Ant-Man and the Wasp have proven themselves to be key players in the MCU, even if their superhero names do sound a bit silly. So what can we expect from the upcoming threequel? And what the heck does “Quantumania” even mean?

Ant-Man 3 is currently due to be released in the United States on February 17, 2023. This being Marvel, the rest of the world should also be able to go and watch the movie in their nearest theater around the same time.

That’s assuming the release doesn’t coincide with another major international sporting event, as was the case with Ant-Man and the Wasp. That movie ended up being delayed by several weeks in a number of European countries because its release date clashed with the World Cup.

Ant-Man 3 cast

Ant-Man 3 will feature both Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprising their roles as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer are also confirmed to be returning as retired heroes Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne.

Detective Pikachu star Kathryn Newton will also be joining the cast as Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter. She replaces Emma Fuhrmann who briefly played Cassie in Avengers: Endgame, and Abby Ryder Forston who played a younger version of Cassie in the first two Ant-Man movies.

Also confirmed is Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors, who will be playing Kang the Conqueror, while Corey Stoll is also rumored to be returning as Darren Cross/Yellowjacket.

Ant-Man 3 villain (or villains?)

Kang the Conqueror is a well-known villain from Marvel Comics, notable by his ability to travel through time and mess with various heroes at different points throughout history. That makes his comics history… complicated. It also means there are several different versions of the character appearing in various comic series, and not all of them are villains.

Kang is the best known version, however, and he’s most familiar as a recurring foe of both The Avengers and the Fantastic Four rather than Ant-Man. But considering the MCU’s time-travelling is tied to Ant-Man’s shrinking tech, it makes sense that Kang would make his first appearance here. Here’s just hoping he has a much larger role to play in the MCU going forward.

Also rumored to be appearing is Corey Stoll, who was last seen shrinking into nothingness at the end of the very first Ant-Man movie. While presumed dead, speculation that he could be returning to the MCU has been ignited thanks to a now-deleted image from Evangeline Lilly’s Instagram account.

(Image credit: Evangeline Lilly/Instagram)

Lilly’s post was celebrating the fact she had just received her copy of the script, and tagged a number of involved parties in her description. They included Corey Stoll, which is why people are wondering whether this means the villain could be returning for the third movie.

Nothing has been confirmed by Marvel Studios right now, but it does mean there could be a lot more going on in Ant-Man 3 than we originally thought.

Ant-Man 3 plot speculation

Marvel hasn’t revealed any details about the plot of Ant-Man 3 just yet, but we can speculate on a few things based on the title alone. Quantumania all but confirms that the subatomic quantum realm will play a large role in the movie, which may well be where both Kang and Yellowjacket come into play.

Fans have speculated that Kang’s existence was teased during the quantum realm scenes in Ant-Man and the Wasp. At one point a city can be seen in the background, and it’s been theorized that this may well be Chronopolis, which has had connections to several iterations of Kang throughout his comics history.

The quantum realm also offers the possibility of Yellowjacket returning. While the manner at which he shrunk was incredibly violent, and possibly deadly, had Cross survived he would have ended up being stranded in the quantum realm just like Janet and Scott were.

Then again, with time travel now firmly established in the MCU, and the presence of a time-travelling villain, we could well see that come into play during the movie. Not only would it allow dead characters (like Cross) to return from the grave, it might also end up tying into the incoming Loki Disney Plus series. And the MCU wouldn’t be the MCU without several links to other properties.