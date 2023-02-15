If you're already thinking about Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania post-credit scenes, let me help you with these concerns in the a 100% spoiler-free manner. The upcoming Marvel movie, which starts Phase 5 of the MCU, sits in an important position thanks to its villain.

This film sees Scott Lang & co. leap into the Quantum Realm to take on Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors — who we praise in our Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania review. Kang looks to be a big deal, and the new "big bad" of the Marvel movies going forward.

Ever since we met a Kang variant (a different version of the same person, across the multiverse) named He Who Remains in the Loki finale, it was clear that the character would be highly important. Especially when he explained the multiverse to Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Then, when the MCU movie title "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" was announced for May 2025, it was all-too clear that Kang was taking Thanos' vacated throne as the new face of evil.

And this means you'll probably have a lot of questions about the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania scenes that play after the credits. Marvel often uses these to set up future films, but after a 2-hour, 5-minute long film, we bet you'll want to go to the bathroom if you haven't already.

So, here's a spoiler-free breakdown of the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scenes.

Are there Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credit scenes? Yes, so you're going to want to stick around. And they play out in familiar order. The first arrives after the fancy stylized credits for the marquee names of the movie. You'll want to see it, as it continues the story of the movie. But don't leave when that's over.