D23 2022 live blog: All of the Marvel, Lucasfilm and Disney news as it happens

Marvel's D23 panel is almost here, so this D23 live blog will be the perfect place to keep up to date on the next portion of Disney's big reveals (with Comic-Con 2022 being the first half). We've got a full D23 schedule to help you figure out when announcements will happen, as well as a guide to what we hope to see at the Marvel D23 event.

Remember when Disney revealed the Marvel Phase 5 and 6 plans? Well, we expect that at least some of the gaps in the upcoming Marvel movies and series will be filled in today. It's not clear which projects Marvel will focus on during its time at today's Studio Showcase panel, but we do expect some fantastic news.

Yes, after a long wait and plenty of buzz around who will play members of Marvel's first family (that Doctor Strange 2 cameo is probably a red herring), one of the biggest topics at hand is the already-announced Fantastic Four movie. Will the MCU X-Men reveal happen here? Or is that for Comic-Con 2023?

Aside from that, that same panel will also deliver news about upcoming Lucasfilm (read: Star Wars) and 20th Century Fox projects. We're hoping to finally see that Mandalorian season 3 trailer that leaked in poor quality online. Here, we'll also dig into other news from the weekend, as Disney and Pixar news will break at other times over the next day or two.

