Live
D23 2022 live blog: All of the Marvel, Lucasfilm and Disney news as it happens
All the big news from D23 2022 as it happens
Marvel's D23 panel is almost here, so this D23 live blog will be the perfect place to keep up to date on the next portion of Disney's big reveals (with Comic-Con 2022 being the first half). We've got a full D23 schedule to help you figure out when announcements will happen, as well as a guide to what we hope to see at the Marvel D23 event.
Remember when Disney revealed the Marvel Phase 5 and 6 plans? Well, we expect that at least some of the gaps in the upcoming Marvel movies and series will be filled in today. It's not clear which projects Marvel will focus on during its time at today's Studio Showcase panel, but we do expect some fantastic news.
Yes, after a long wait and plenty of buzz around who will play members of Marvel's first family (that Doctor Strange 2 cameo is probably a red herring), one of the biggest topics at hand is the already-announced Fantastic Four movie. Will the MCU X-Men reveal happen here? Or is that for Comic-Con 2023?
Aside from that, that same panel will also deliver news about upcoming Lucasfilm (read: Star Wars) and 20th Century Fox projects. We're hoping to finally see that Mandalorian season 3 trailer that leaked in poor quality online. Here, we'll also dig into other news from the weekend, as Disney and Pixar news will break at other times over the next day or two.
Also, that fantastic Disney Plus Day deal is still available. Right now, you can score a month of Disney Plus for just $1.99 (opens in new tab) (or £1.99 in the UK / AU$1.99 in Australia).
Today's biggest event (for us at least) is "Studio Showcase, Day 2: Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios."
It starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST. There, as you might guess, we're going to learn more about upcoming MCU titles. We also hope to learn more about the next Star Wars shows and other new projects.
Welcome to our D23 live blog for day 2 of the event! We'll be updating this page regularly with all the news as it happens, as well as going over news we got during day 1. So check back to see what's been announced.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.