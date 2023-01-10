Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania trailer has incredible stakes — and best look yet at Kang

The next big Marvel movie is set to bring Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man back into the spotlight and the biggest villain since Thanos. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is due to arrive in theaters on February 17, and that means there’s a new trailer for us all to enjoy — with some of the highest stakes yet.

The stakes in Ant-Man movies have been surprisingly high for a guy with such a silly name, but this time Scott Lang may be out of his depth. Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) is not the kind of villain to be taken lightly. As Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfieffer) reveals, Kang has the power to “rewrite existence and shatter timelines.”

It seems that, despite all the fame and glory afforded to him for being an Avenger, Scott isn’t entirely happy. He lost five years with his daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), as a result of Thanos’s snap, and Kang is offering him the chance to get that time back. It just means making a faustian bargain and allying himself with the MCU’s next big villain.

Can Kang be trusted? Apparently not, and Scott is about to find out ignoring Janet’s warning is not a particularly good idea. She did spend the better part of 30 years in the micro-universe, after all. Plus, as anyone who saw Loki will attest, Kang was enough of a threat that one of his variants (also played by Jonathan Majors) went to extreme lengths to keep the MCU safe from his machinations.

There’s still a bunch we don’t know about what Quantumania is about, other than the fact Kang wants something and Ant-Man is the only person who can get it. No matter how the supremely trippy-looking movie ends, though, we can expect there to be some major consequences for the MCU going forward.

Avengers 5 isn’t called “The Kang Dynasty” for nothing, and it means Quantumania definitely won’t be the last time we see the blue-helmeted conqueror in action.

MODOK is here

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Oh, and this trailer gives us our first proper look at the MCU version of MODOK. The best shot is a remarkably faithful rendition of his comic-book counterpart, complete with the giant snarling teeth. But earlier in the trailer we get to see what’s below that metallic visage. He is a giant stretched out head, seemingly played by Corey Stoll

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

That would confirm rumors that MODOK is the twisted remains of Darren Cross, who was last seen violently shrinking into oblivion at the end of the first Ant-Man movie. Not only is he supremely ugly (as MODOK should be), he also seems to be one of Kang’s minions. So we’ll have to see how much of a role the villain plays in the movie.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17. The movie stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfieffer, Micahel Douglas, Kathryn Newton and Bill Murray.`