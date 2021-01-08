Amazon Prime Pantry is now discontinued — here are your best alternatives

Prime Pantry, Amazon's grocery delivery service, has been permanently shut down. Launched in 2014, the service was terminated this past Wednesday, reports Bloomberg. A brief message saying "Amazon Pantry has been discontinued" can be found on Pantry's former homepage.

Amazon Prime Pantry began as a Prime member perk. The service offered delivery of non-perishable food, snacks, and cleaning products. It was designed for shoppers who like to stock up on supplies and originally required that you fill your virtual Prime Pantry cart before your order would ship.

Amazon Prime: free 30-day trial

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video and Prime Music. Prime members can also take advantage of rapid food deliveries from services like Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods. Non-members can enjoy a free, 30-day trial before opting to pay $119/per year for Prime membership. View Deal

In 2008, Amazon revamped its Prime Pantry service and turned it into a $5 per month subscription service on top of the required Prime member fee. The change came with unlimited Prime Pantry orders each month provided shoppers met a $40 minimum requirement. Orders under $40 required a $7.99 fee.

Amazon Prime Pantry — alternatives

The death of Prime Panty doesn't mean Amazon is backing off on grocery deliveries. If anything, Amazon has been doubling down on groceries, especially in light of the pandemic and its new competitor, Walmart Plus. Amazon customers can also take advantage of Amazon Fresh for fresh food deliveries and Whole Foods delivery service via Prime Now.

Outside of Amazon's grocery delivery options, there are other popular options like Instacart and FreshDirect, both of which hold a spot on our list of best grocery delivery services. For meals you can enjoy instantly, there are also options like Grubhub and DoorDash, which are among the best food delivery services you'll find.