Amazon Prime Day 2021 reportedly set for June 21 and 22

Save the date: Prime Day 2021 will reportedly occur on June 21 and June 22, according to Bloomberg. If accurate, Amazon could make its Prime Day announcement in the next few days. We've reached out to Amazon and will update our story with the company's response.

At its last earnings call, Amazon confirmed that Prime Day 2021 would take place in Q2. However, the retailer didn't announce when it would hold its annual retail holiday. (It typically announces the date the month before the actual event).

Last month, Recode reported that Amazon could hold two Prime Day events in 2021. The first Prime Day would occur in June, whereas the second Prime Day would occur in October. Amazon has never held multiple Prime Day events in the same year, but the rumor suggests Amazon is breaking tradition to bolster its Q2 sales, especially in light of last year's record-breading Q2 numbers caused by the pandemic.

For shoppers, that means a double dose of Amazon deals. However, two Prime Day dates could also lead to Prime Day fatigue, as last year's October Prime Day was outshined by the variety of Black Friday deals we saw over the holidays.

Amazon Prime Day originally started in 2015 as a way to celebrate the company's then 20th birthday. Since its inception, the retail event has grown into a 48-hour event celebrated in 18 countries.