PS5 restock on Amazon Prime Day 2021 — here’s what to expect

Prime Day 2021 is on the horizon. The sales extravaganza has been tipped to run from June 21 to June 22, and eager shoppers are already trying to speculate which items will be available at a steep discount this year.

However, one of the biggest unknowns about Prime Day this year has nothing to do with sales or saving. Instead, many hopeful customers are asking will there be a PS5 restock to mark the annual sales event?

PS5: $499 @ Amazon

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes the innovative PS5 DualSense controller.

View Deal

PS5 Digital: $399 @ Amazon

The PS5 Digital console lacks the 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its pricey sibling. At $399 (that's $100 less), this is the version to get if you can't stand disc switching and prefer to download your games digitally.

View Deal

It’s hardly surprising that so many people are eagerly asking this question. After all, PS5 restocks are still extremely rare, and the demand for Sony’s flagship gaming console continues to overwhelm the limited supply.

Amazon is the biggest online retailer on the planet, so it's not a surprise that it's been the first port of call for thousands of gamers desperate to get their hands on Sony's flagship next-gen gaming console. While the retailer has sporadically dropped stock over the past several months, there has been speculation that it could be planning its largest PS5 restock yet for Prime Day.

Right now don’t have a definitive answer to this question. We have reached out to Amazon for comment and while they have yet to confirm or deny our query, there is still plenty of logical guesswork we can do in order to determine if there will be a PS5 restock on Prime Day 2021.

Will there be a PS5 restock on Prime Day 2021?

It's the question of the hour, and frustratingly we don't have a firm answer just yet — and knowing how Amazon has previously handled its PS5 restocks we might not know until the event kicks off.

Remember that Prime Day 2021 is a huge sales period for Amazon and sees hundreds of thousands of shoppers flock to the retailer looking for bargains and exclusive offers. It seems unlikely that the retailer would want to combine all that traffic with the horde of gamers still hunting for a PS5.

Amazon’s servers have buckled under the weight of Prime Day traffic in the past, and the website went down on PS5 launch day as well due to the sheer number of users trying to access the site. Holding a PS5 restock during Prime Day could well cause the retailer’s website to crash, and that is a situation Amazon would be desperate to avoid.

It seems much more likely that Amazon would hold any PS5 restocks in the days leading up to Prime Day 2021, or the days after. This would allow the website to handle both traffic spikes without causing a serious overload.

Of course, this is all just speculation, Amazon may see a PS5 restock as a great way to boost publicity even further during Prime Day and attract users to its website to browse the pages upon pages of available discounts.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Will the PS5 be discounted for Prime Day 2021?

Let’s nip this one in the bud. The odds of Amazon offering any form of discount or saving on the PS5 for Prime Day 2021 are almost certainly zero.

While Prime Day is notorious for offering discounts on a host of best-selling products, including gaming, the PS5 is practically guaranteed to be excluded from the list of discounted items. (To track deals on gaming and accessories, make sure to follow our PS5 deals guide).

The PS5 is arguably the most sought-after product in the tech world right now. There’s a reason that some resellers are attempting to get over $1,000 for a console and some cheap accessories, it’s because the demand for the console is absolutely through the roof.

Sony and Amazon have no reason to offer a discount for a product that currently flies off virtual shop shelves in mere minutes (sometimes t even goes in seconds!). If you’re waiting for the first PS5 price drop before picking up a unit, you’ll need to carry on waiting well beyond Prime Day 2021.