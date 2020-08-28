Amazon Halo Early Access: How to sign up for the new fitness tracking service

Amazon Halo Early Access registration is open, but you might be wondering what this means, and why you can't just order the new fitness tracker for two-day delivery with your Prime membership.

Unlike all the best fitness trackers you can buy from the online shopping giant right now, Amazon Halo isn't for sale. While it's on sale — $64.99 as of this writing instead of the normal $99.99 — you can't simply add it to your cart. Instead, on the Amazon Halo landing page, you'll see a prompt to register for Early Access.

Similar to Amazon's Day One program, which is used to send eccentric products like the Amazon Echo Frames and Amazon Echo Loop to select testers, Early Access is a sign-up only system for securing the company's new devices. It's more inclusive than Day One, though.

So if you're thinking you'd like to try out Amazon Halo, you'll need to fill out a short questionnaire while signed into your Amazon account. Once complete, Amazon may send you an email invitation to carry out your Halo order, although this won't happen right away.

Practice a little patience and you might be rewarded with a new kind of fitness tracker and health service, complete with body fat, sleep and tone analysis.

Here's how to register for Amazon Halo early access.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Halo Early Access registration

1. Go to the Amazon Halo product page and sign in to your Amazon account if you're not logged in already.

2. Select the Amazon Halo band color and size you'd prefer. There are three colors (black, pink and grey) and three sizes (small, medium and large) to choose from.

3. Click the yellow button that reads 'Request Early Access' to be redirected to the request form.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Complete the Amazon Halo Early Access Survey. Answer the questionnaire to the best of your ability and click 'Complete request' when you're done.

If you've successfully registered for Amazon Halo early access, you should see this when you return to the Amazon Halo product page:

(Image credit: Future)

Now sit tight. Early Access invitations are sent out on a rolling basis, so keep an eye on the inbox connected to your Amazon account.