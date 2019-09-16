Act Fast: Apple Watch 5 Is Already $50 Off

Amazon wants to be your go-to site for Apple deals this Black Friday. So naturally, the e-commerce giant is slashing Apple prices every chance it gets. Last week it debuted the first deal on the new 10.2-inch iPad, and now it has the new Apple Watch Series 5 on sale.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm on sale for $384.99. That's a modest $15 off, but it's the first (and only) Apple Watch 5 deal we've seen.

For even bigger savings, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/LTE) 40mm Stainless Steel Model on sale for $649. That's $50 off and the first (and biggest) sale we've seen for this Apple Watch.

The main differences between the aluminum model and stainless steel model come down to the materials used to create the watches. The former is made with recycled aluminum and features an ion-x strengthened display, whereas the stainless steel model has a sapphire crystal display and stainless steel housing. The steel model is more durable, but it's also more prone to scratches.

Both watches sport Apple's new always-on OLED display. The new ultra-low power display drive features more efficient power management and a new ambient light sensor (so the display goes dim when you're not looking at it).

However, the Apple Watch 5 lacks sleep monitoring, which it was rumored to get.

Alternatively, multiple models of the Apple Watch 4 are $50 off.