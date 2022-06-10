9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple and more

Summer TV is just starting to heat up, with another full slate of new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Disney Plus , Apple TV Plus and more of the best streaming services .

This weekend’s lineup is led by the latest Disney Plus MCU series, Ms. Marvel , which features a Muslim teen who discovers she has something in common with her favorite Avenger.

Several fan-favorite shows make their returns, including Peaky Blinders season 6 , For All Mankind season 3 and Evil season 3. New series making their debuts include a reboot of Queer as Folk, the indigenous cop mystery Dark Winds and the meta thriller Irma Vep. On the movie side, Adam Sandler parlays his passion for basketball in the sports drama Hustle .

Here is our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Ms. Marvel (Disney Plus)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded dramatically in the last few years, and become much more diverse, with the addition of the Disney Plus shows. The latest entry, Ms. Marvel, revolves around Pakistani-American teen Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who lives in Jersey City with her family.

Kamala is a mega Avengers fangirl who vlogs about her favorite superhero, Captain Marvel. Her biggest concern is whether she’ll be allowed to attend the first AvengerCon with best friend Bruno (Matt Lintz). That is, until she develops powers of her own. With Bruno’s help, Kamala explores her newfound abilities, all while dealing with her overprotective parents, schoolwork and a crush on a cute student.

For All Mankind season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

One of the best shows you’re probably not watching blasts off for another exciting season of space thrills and Earth-bound intrigue. For All Mankind’s premise reimagines history, by having the Soviets beat the Americans to the moon in 1969. The space race never ends, NASA builds a permanent lunar station and the two countries’ hostilities almost trigger a nuclear crisis. The season 2 finale ended peacefully, but with a major time jump — to 1995, when astronauts first set foot on Mars.

But whose boots touch the Red Planet’s soil? Season 3 focuses on the race to Mars, which welcomes a new competitor for the U.S. and USSR. Private tech company founder Dev Ayesa (Edi Gathegi) puts his considerable resources into beating the rival superpowers. He’s sort of the alternate history version of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Meanwhile, over at NASA, the same players are in the mix, including Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) and Danielle Poole (Krys Marshall), who are vying to lead their mission.

Hustle (Netflix)

Adam Sandler has been making movies for Netflix since 2014, most of which are — how do I put this nicely? — neither my cup of tea nor appreciated by most critics. They’re incredibly popular, though, which is why Netflix re-upped its deal with Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions. Hustle is the latest fruit of that partnership and surprisingly is earning positive reviews.

Sandler stars as Stanley Sugerman, a weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who travels the world looking for the next major basketball talent. He dreams of ascending to a coaching position, but for now, he's stuck on the road. On a trip to Spain, he discovers an unknown streetballer named Bo Cruz (the NBA's Juancho Hernangómez). Bo is incredibly gifted, but is extremely rough around the edges. Stanley decides to take a chance and train him into a player who can go shot for shot with the league’s best.

Peaky Blinders season 6 (Netflix)

The Shelby family saga is coming to an end. The final season of the Irish gangster drama already aired in the UK and is now available on Netflix. Last seen holding a gun to his head, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is alive but not entirely well. His aunt Polly (the late Helen McCrory) is dead, leaving the family without its heart. Michael (Finn Cole) blames Tommy for his mother’s demise and vows to make him pay.

A time jump to 1933 sees Tommy living in Canada, newly sober. However, he returns to Birmingham upon learning daughter Ruby is undergoing a health crisis. Believing his family has been cursed, Tommy sets out on a path of murderous vengeance. But Michael is out there, seeking to kill him. Will either of them survive?

Dark Winds (AMC)

The on-screen representation of indigenous people has been growing in the last year or so, thanks to series like Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, and now, Dark Winds. The AMC drama is based on Tony Hillerman’s bestselling mystery novels about tribal police officers on a Navajo reservation in New Mexico. The show also features indigenous actors and comes from writers and directors with Native roots. White cast members like Noah Emmerich and Rainn Wilson are relegated to supporting roles.

Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) fits right into the Troubled Cop role seen in True Detective, Mare of Easttown and countless other shows. While still grieving the death of his son three years prior, Leaphorn investigates a double homicide with a personal connection. He’s also dealing with a new deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), who has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation.

Queer as Folk (Peacock)

This is the third iteration of Queer as Folk, following the original 1999 British series created by Russell T Davies and the American version that ran on Showtime from 2000 to 2005. Peacock’s reboot explores a diverse group of LGBTQ+ individuals living in New Orleans, who are rocked by a tragedy.

Medical school dropout Brodie (Devin Way) returns home to the city, where he reunites with BFF Ruthie (Jesse James Keitel). Despite his commitment-phobia, Brodie finds himself drawn to magnetic Mingus (Fin Argus). When a shooting occurs at the local nightclub Babylon, the queer community is shaken.

Irma Vep (HBO)

Writer/director Olivier Assayas describes his new series, based on his 1996 film of the same name, “like moving from poetry to novel — and to a thick novel.” It’s not really a sequel or continuation, nor is it a remake. Defying conventional categories, the miniseries is a very meta, highly self-referential passion project for Assayas.

American actress Mira (Alicia Vikander) arrives in France to play the character Irma Vep in a remake of the silent film Les Vampires. Eager to shake off a tabloid scandal, Mira is willing to put up with the neurotic director René Vidal (Vincent Macaigne), who has already made one movie about Irma Vep with a Chinese actress (this is a tongue-in-cheek reference to Maggie Cheung, who starred in the 1996 movie). Against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character begin to blur.

Becoming Elizabeth (Starz)

As the second Queen Elizabeth celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, the first is the subject of a new drama. The Tudors have not had a shortage of time on the big or small screen, but Becoming Elizabeth focuses on the little-told span of the eventual monarch’s teen years.

With the death of her father King Henry VIII, 14-year-old Elizabeth (Alicia von Rittberg) goes to live with his final wife, Catherine Parr (Jessica Raine). Catherine and her new husband Thomas Seymour (Tom Cullen) want to use Elizabeth as a chess piece in the game of court intrigue. Meanwhile, the young princess is torn between her Protestant brother, King Edward (Oliver Zetterstrom), and her older Catholic sister Mary (Romola Garai). This history has already been written, but now we can see it come to life.

Evil season 3 (Paramount Plus)

The supernatural thriller returns to explore the theme of temptation. Season 3 begins right where the show left off, after newly-ordained priest David Acosta (Mike Colter) and Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) kiss. It was meant as a moment of absolution for Kristen, who had just confessed to murdering the serial killer threatening her family.

The kiss makes things very complicated. After all, David is a man of God and Kristen is married. Not only do they have to navigate this development in their relationship, they also must contend with David’s involvement with the espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben (Aasif Mandvi) is losing his mind over unsolved cases that can’t be explained by science.

What else to watch this weekend

We've got even more TV and movie recommendations:

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix)

A stand-up showcase hosted by Billy Eichner and headlined by Eddie Izzard, Margaret Cho, Sandra Bernhard, Tig Notaro and Wanda Sykes.

A stand-up showcase hosted by Billy Eichner and headlined by Eddie Izzard, Margaret Cho, Sandra Bernhard, Tig Notaro and Wanda Sykes.

A documentary about the clandestine abortion group that helped women in the 1960s and ‘70s.

A documentary about the clandestine abortion group that helped women in the 1960s and '70s.

Judge Lola Carmichael continues to oversee tough legal cases, while dealing with a surprise from her past.

