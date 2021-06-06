2021 US Gymnastics Championships live stream: How to watch Simone Biles

2021 US Gymnastics Championships start time, channel Tonight's 2021 US Gymnastics Championships women's final is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

It's airing on NBC.

Simone Biles is taking the floor tonight for the 2021 US Gymnastics Championships live stream online — and it's available everywhere, even if you don't have cable. The national championships are taking place this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas, and are the last major gymnastics event before the U.S. Olympic Trials decide which competitors go to the Tokyo Olympics.

All eyes will be on Biles, who recently astonished gymnastics fans at the U.S. Classic meet by performing the Yurchenko double pike vault for the first time in competition. She's the favorite to win the all-around title at the 2021 US Gymnastics Championships. If she does place first, it will be her seventh national women’s all-around title, extending a record she already holds.

Still, Biles will have to wait three weeks until the Trials to clinch her spot at the Olympics. She is considered a lock to make the women's team, however, which will likely consist of six gymnasts.

Other competitors to watch for on the women's side include Biles' training partner, Jordan Chiles; 2017 World all-around champion Morgan Hurd; 2019 U.S. all-around silver medalist Suni Lee; and Rio Olympic team member Laurie Hernandez.

On the men's side, Sam Mikulak is favored to win, though he recently recovered from an elbow injury. The six-time U.S. all-around champion is planning to retire after the Tokyo Olympics.

Here is everything to know about how to watch the 2021 US Gymnastics Championships online.

How to watch 2021 US Gymnastics Championships from anywhere on Earth

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the 2021 US Gymnastics Championships if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch 2021 US Gymnastics Championships in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch 2021 US Gymnastics Championships coverage on Olympic Channel, NBC Sports Network and NBC. The event runs from Thursday, June 3 through Sunday, June 6.

Women's Day 2, the final round, airs Sunday, June 6 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. The local channel can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package. You'll need the latter for NBCSN coverage.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV. They're two of the best streaming services in the market.

How to watch 2021 US Gymnastics Championships in the UK, Canada and Australia

Bad news for international gymnastics fans — it doesn't appear that the 2021 US Gymnastics Championships are airing on any UK, Canadian or Australian channels.

For anyone abroad who wants to use the services they already pay for, check out how to access them withExpressVPN.

2021 US Gymnastics Championships competitors

Here is the field of competitors in the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

On the women's side:

And on the men's side: