How to switch Apple ID on iPhone and iPad if you're sharing

It's good to know how to change between Apple IDs on iPhone and iPad in case you have multiple Apple accounts to juggle between your phone or tablet. Using several Apple IDs is sometimes necessary if you want to separate your work and personal profiles, or if you're sharing a device with someone else. If that’s the case, or you have your own unique reason to need to swap, we are here to tell you how it’s done.

It's fairly straightforward to change your Apple ID, as it's just a matter of entering the right passwords and deciding what to do with any locally saved data. The steps below will walk you through the process of signing out of the currently in-use Apple ID, and then through signing back in with the second Apple ID.

How to switch Apple ID on iPhone and iPad

Select your Apple ID profile in Settings Hit Sign Out. Enter your password Select what data to retain on the device Sign in to the second Apple ID

Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

1. Open Settings. Right at the top of your list you should see your Apple ID name. Tap it to access account-specific options.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Scroll all the way to the bottom of the list and tap Sign Out, displayed in red text. If your iPhone/iPad asks if you want to sign out of iCloud too, then select yes and enter the required password.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. From here, you've got a few bits of admin to do. You'll need to decide which collections of data you want to keep on the device, and make your choice by selecting the items you want to keep with the toggle buttons (make them green).

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Once you've made your data selections, tap Sign Out in the top right corner, and then tap Sign Out again when the pop-up appears. You've completed the first part of the process.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. To sign in again with a second Apple ID, tap Sign in to your iPhone at the top of the settings menu.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Enter your other Apple ID's username and password, then enter your two-factor authentication code if you get sent one, and finally enter the iPhone's passcode after that.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. Now you have to decide whether to merge the data on the iPhone or iPad with the second account. Make your pick when prompted, and you're all done.

