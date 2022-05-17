This hidden iPhone feature stops spam text messages — try it now

Learning how to stop spam texts on iPhone is a must if, like me, you're sick of seeing your Messages inbox cluttered with random and often highly suspect messages.

Spam messages usually originate from a spammer's getting hold of your cell number, often via data leaks, the sale of personal data or even simply by random number generation. However the spammers got your number spam texts are at best an annoyance, and at worst a downright security hazard. It almost goes almost without saying that you should take your data and information security extremely seriously, and never tap on any links in suspect messages or provide any data that they request.

But how can you stop spam messages? You can block each sender's number individually, of course, but the spammer can then just as easily send a text from another number straight away. But what if there were a way to simply filter spam messages on iPhone so you never had to see them?

Well, we've got good news. Enabling a simple message filtering system on iPhone can effectively stop you seeing annoying spam messages altogether, while ensuring you still have control over what happens to them (and any non-spam messages that accidentally get blocked). It's yet another handy feature that makes the iPhone one of the best phones you can buy. Read on to find out how.

How to stop spam texts on iPhone with Message Filtering

1. Go to settings, then scroll down and tap Messages.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Scroll down to Message Filtering and tap the toggle to the on position.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Now, open the Messages app. You'll be presented with which messages you'd like to see. Select Known Senders to only see messages from contacts.

Select Unknown Senders to see messages from unknown numbers — this will also include messages from companies, including banks, so ensure you check this section if you're expecting an important SMS message (like a verification code). Select All Messages to see everything.

(Image credit: Future)

There you have it: you can now filter spam messages from the messages you receive from contacts. This is super useful for keeping your messages inbox decluttered and to ensure you'll never accidentally click on a spam message. If you want to block individual spammers from the Unknown Senders box, we have a guide for how to block a phone number on your iPhone.

