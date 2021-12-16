How to clean AirPods quickly and safely

If you’re wondering how to clean AirPods, odds are your earbuds have seen better days. There’s nothing worse than unsightly dirt and gunk collecting inside and around a pair of Apple AirPods or AirPods Pro . Problem is, how do you safely clean them and effectively remove that earwax?

Don’t worry, here we will take you through exactly what to do step-by-step to clean your AirPods. It’s a quick and simple process — you might already have everything you need at home. Plus, it’s worth doing to maintain your AirPods. Don’t forget to clean your AirPods case at the same time.

How to clean AirPods and AirPods Pro

What you'll need Microfiber cloth Cotton swabs (optional)

First things first, do not submerge your AirPods in water or any cleaning agents — this will break them. Apple advises you simply use a soft, dry, lint-free cloth for daily cleaning. We recommend the MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth ($11.99 at Amazon ) if you don’t already own one. Don’t apply too much pressure and reach into the crevices as best you can, but avoid the meshes, that comes later.

If your AirPods have become discolored, be it from hair dye, or just everyday grime, then you can dampen your microfiber cloth (just damp, not soaked), and gently wipe them clean. Make sure you don’t get any liquid in the openings during this step. Following this, dry them with a dry microfiber cloth. Then, leave them out to dry completely for 24 hours before returning them to the charging base or using them.

You can clean the microphone and speaker meshes using a dry cotton swab. Make sure you don’t use anything sharp or abrasive to do this or to clean any other part of your AirPods as it will end up damaging them. Rotate the swab gently as you clean and use a fresh swab for the alternative earbud.

If you own a pair of AirPods Pro, the ear tips can be cleaned by removing them and rinsing each tip with water. Don’t use soap or any other cleaners though. To help remove any excess water, you can gently tap each tip on a microfiber cloth with the opening facing down. You should also wipe each tip over with a microfiber cloth to help dry them. Leave the tips out for 24 hours to dry completely before you reattach them to the AirPods Pro.

Can you disinfect AirPods? Apple advises that you can wipe over the exterior of your AirPods using 70% isopropyl alcohol wipes, 75% ethyl alcohol wipes, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes ($13.47 Amazon ), but you must avoid the speaker mesh. You shouldn’t use anything that contains bleach or hydrogen peroxide, and you need to make sure no liquid or moisture gets into the openings.

