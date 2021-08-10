The PS5 offers most of the features of its predecessor. However, one function that was available on PS4 but has been curiously omitted from the PS5 is a web browser. Well, at least it appeared to be missing, as it turns out that the latest PlayStation 5 in fact had a web browser all along.

Originally spotted by Arstechinca , there is actually a “hidden web browsing interface” contained with the next-gen console. We presume the feature hasn’t been given its own dedicated app on the PS5 as it was rarely used on the PS4 so Sony didn’t believe it was worth the resources. Nevertheless, PS5 users who want access to a browser now can with this workaround.

However, it’s important to note that this PS5 web browser is not fully functional. It’s clearly not a feature that Sony intended console users to have access to so it does have pretty heavy restrictions and plenty of quirks.

The browser is pretty good at loading sites that are primarily text, but it does struggle with images, videos and audio. Plus, you must have a Twitter account to access the browser, as Twitter is used as the backbone of the web surfing experience. To visit other sites you will need to access them through Twitter first via a link or embedded tweet.

If you’re looking to watch YouTube or listen to Spotify we strongly suggest downloading the PS5 specific apps for the best user experience. Using this secret web browser is really more of a novelty and we definitely wouldn’t recommend trying to use it as your primary way to access the internet.

Of course, the ability to access a hidden browser could be an indication that Sony plans to roll out a properly fleshed-out browser in the future. However, if you can’t wait for that day, which may or may not come, below you’ll find a guide for how to access PS5’s secret web browser.

How to access PS5’s secret web browser

1. From the PS5 home screen, navigate to Settings.

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Once in the system settings, scroll down to Users and Accounts. Now select Link with Other Services from the submenu and click Twitter and then Link Account.

(Image credit: Sony)

3. A pop-up window will appear, which asks you to enter your Twitter account details. Instead of doing this click the Twitter icon in the top left corner.

(Image credit: Sony)

4. You’ll be taken to the standard Twitter log-in page. Enter your account details as you would on any traditional web browser.

(Image credit: Sony)

5. You’ll be taken to your Twitter home screen and from here you can access external sites such as YouTube, Reddit, and even Tom’s Guide.

(Image credit: Sony)

6. If you want to visit a particular website you’ll need to locate a tweet or account featuring a link to it. The easiest way to do this is usually through the site’s official Twitter account (if available).