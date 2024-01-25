If you’re having trouble getting your DualSense to connect to your PS5 console, or it’s not functioning as expected, then you’ll want to know how to reset a PS5 controller. This simple method restores your PlayStation pad to its default factory settings.

Before committing to a full reset, be sure to try turning your PS5 controller on and off again, as you might be surprised how many issues this solution resolves. You can turn off a PS5 controller via the Accessories tab in the PS5 Control Center, just hold the PlayStation button in the center of the controller to access this system submenu.

If that’s not fixed your problem, or you can't get your controller to pair with a console, then we'll guide you through how to reset a PS5 controller down below.

How to reset PS5 controller

Switch off the PS5 controller Place a paperclip into the small hole Hold the paper clip against the reset button Reconnect the controller to PS5 console

Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

1. Switch off the PS5 controller (Image: © Future) Before beginning the process of resetting your PS5 controller, ensure that your DualSense is switched off and disconnected from your console. Hold the PlayStation button for several seconds to turn off your PS5 controller.

2. Place a paperclip into the small hole (Image: © Future) Locate the small hole on the back of the PS5 controller. It can be found to the right of the text reading “Sony”. Place a paperclip or SIM card removal tool into the hole. You’ll hear a small click when the clip makes contact with the rest button inside the hole. Apply a small amount of force to press down the button.

3. Hold the paper clip against the reset button (Image: © Future) Hold the paperclip or SIM card removal tool against the reset button for five seconds

4. Reconnect the controller to PS5 console (Image: © Future) Your PS5 controller has now been reset. Reconnect the DualSense to your PS5 console using a USB-C cable and then press the PlayStation button to begin the syncing process.

And that's everything you need to know if you want to reset a PS5 controller. The process takes just a matter of minutes, and if you don't have a paperclip to hand, you can always use a similarly slender item with a pointy end. Being able to perform a reset can be a real help when your controller isn't connecting to your console.

