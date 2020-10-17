Five things to do with an Android VPN

As with all VPNs, Android VPN apps provide users with an extra layer of security during browsing sessions. More and more people rely on Android devices for work and downtime, and with this growing userbase comes the need for tailor-made VPN technology.

But what else can an VPN be used for on Android devices? The best VPN services do so much more than simply provide security, and the same can be said for Android alternatives. In this article, we run through some of the other things you can do with this technology, so read on to see whether investing in a VPN for your Android device will benefit you.

Browse safely on public Wi-Fi networks

If you’re going to log on to a public Wi-Fi network it’s highly likely you’ll be using a mobile device to do it. The trouble is, public Wi-Fi hotspots can put your security at risk. Often they are unsecured and unencrypted, giving cybercrooks plenty of opportunities to hijack your browsing session and steal your data.

An Android VPN can prevent this by encrypting the traffic from your device. This enables you to log on without fear of your sensitive information being intercepted. It’s one of the most important VPN uses, but there are more.

Mask your identity

On top of providing security, a VPN provides anonymity too. As well as bouncing your signal from various servers to mask your IP address, it encrypts your traffic.

This encryption technology enables you to operate online anonymously. By remaining anonymous, you can protect your identity. Whether you wish to remain anonymous for privacy reasons or you want to hide your personal information from malicious hackers, a VPN will give you the means to do so.

Visit websites when you're out of the country

Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that you'll be able to access the same web content when traveling abroad that you do at home. However, if you need to check your bank account, want to watch local sports that aren’t free-to-air in the country you’re visiting, or are just keen to read your local news, a VPN can help.

By changing your location to back home, you can access all of the same sites you usually would through your Android device.

Use WhatsApp and other VoIP services

Making phone calls from abroad can be notoriously expensive. That’s why VoIP services like WhatsApp are so useful. They enable you to talk to anyone in the world for free over the internet.

The trouble is some countries like China and the UAE don’t allow these services to operate freely. That’s when a VPN will come in handy. It will enable you to make free calls regardless of geographic restrictions.

Access blocked streaming sites

As well as regular websites, a VPN can enable you to access streaming sites. Be aware, not all VPNs have this capability. However, the top VPNs will enable you to watch the same content as you usually would via Netflix, Amazon Prime, or any other streaming site.

In the case of sites like Netflix, you might want to access a regional variation of the streaming site whether you are at home or abroad. However, a VPN will also enable you to watch sites that are only available in certain regions – sites like BBC iPlayer or Hulu.

What’s the best VPN for people using Android?