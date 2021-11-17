Nest Learning Thermostat $70 off right now in Black Friday deal

Major Black Friday deals are dropping for smart home devices, and things are heating up as we get closer to the day itself, such as this smart thermostat sale.

The Nest Learning Thermostat is on sale for $179, down from $249. That's a savings of $70, and one of the lowest prices we've seen for one of the best smart thermostats.

Like the Amazon Echo, the Nest Learning Thermostat is one of the most iconic smart home devices, and helped launch the category as a whole. Now in its third generation, it's as stylish as ever, and just as intuitive to use; there's something very satisfying about rotating its dial to change the temperature.

What makes the Nest so special is that it can learn your habits and automatically adjust the temperature in your house, saving you on heating and cooling costs over the long haul. Plus, you can control it remotely from your smart phone, and also link it to Alexa and Google Assistant so you can raise and lower the temperature by voice. You should read our review to see why it's one of the best smart thermostats around.

We should note, however, that the Nest Learning Thermostat won't work with Matter, a next-generation smart home networking technology that Google is adopting. While this won't *ahem* matter for another few years, at some point it may not work as easily with other smart home devices.

This deal only applies to the polished steel, stainless steel, mirror black, and white versions of the Nest, though the other colors — black, brass, and copper — are also being discounted.

Still, at $179, this is a very attractive price for a very attractive smart thermostat.