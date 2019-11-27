Get a Razer Phone 2 for $500 off right now for Black Friday

The Razer Phone 2 cost $799 when it debuted just a year ago. For Black Friday, however, you can snag this gaming-focused phone for yourself for only $299, either from Amazon or Razer itself.

Razer Phone 2: was $799 now $299

If it's a gaming phone with a fast refresh rate display and booming speakers that you want, you cannot pass up the Razer Phone 2 at this price. With wireless charging and a beefy 4,000-mAh battery, it's a pretty great everyday smartphone, too.View Deal

That's by far the lowest price we've ever seen this device sold at (even lower than the $373 it was going for in late October), not to mention a price normally associated with cheap midrange handsets. And for it, you're still getting a stunning 120Hz QHD display, Snapdragon 845 power and 8GB of RAM. There's only 64GB of storage on board the Razer Phone 2, but thanks to the inclusion of a microSD card slot, you can easily expand that by another 2TB if you like.

You get other amenities, too, like wireless charging, a massive Chroma-powered RGB Razer logo on the back that doubles as a notification light and two generous front-firing speakers above and below the screen.

The Razer Phone 2 does have one drawback, in that it doesn't have the finest dual cameras we have ever seen on a smartphone. That's something we noted in our Razer Phone 2 review, though it must be said not everyone requires the best photography, and at $500 off, this gaming handset more than makes up for that deficit in other ways.

While this deal is certainly worth considering if you're in the market for a new phone, it's far from the only compelling offer making the rounds this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Google's Pixel 3, also released last year, is down to just $449 this week, and carriers are slashing iPhone prices left and right for subscribers. Be sure to keep it locked on Tom's Guide as deals continue to roll out.