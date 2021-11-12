Get a free Xbox Series S with a new EE smartphone plan in this epic Black Friday deal

Currently, just getting your hands on an Xbox Series S is a tall order. The slightly less powerful next-gen Xbox isn’t quite as hard to find as its more bulky older brother, but Xbox Series S restocks are still tricky to track down. Which only serves to make this killer Black Friday deal from EE all the more tempting.

Right now, you can get an Xbox Series S for free with select smartphone plans. You didn’t misread that. EE is giving away a console worth £250 for free when you sign up for a new smartphone plan. This is comfortably one of the strongest Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far this year.

Free Xbox Series S /w select smartphone plans: from £29pm @ EE Free Xbox Series S /w select smartphone plans: from £29pm @ EE

EE is giving customers an Xbox Series S for free when they take out a new smartphone plan. The qualifying plans start from £29pm and all come with 10GB of data, included devices range from a Samsung phone to the brand new Google Pixel 6.

As noted above, this offer is only on select smartphone plans. Unfortunately, if you were hoping to score a shiny new iPhone 13 and a free Xbox Series S, you’re out of luck. However, the promotion is running on a range of excellent devices including the brand new Google Pixel 6.

The EE smartphone plans that qualify for a free Xbox Series S all come with 10GB of data and a £30 upfront cost and are available on the following devices: Oppo A54 (£29pm), Oppo A94 (£33pm), Oppo Find X3 Lite (£35pm), Google Pixel 6 128GB (£45pm) and Samsung A52s 5G (£35pm).

If a free next-gen Xbox wasn’t enough, EE is also throwing in three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That means you can play two of 2021’s biggest games in Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite without having to pay an extra penny. Plus, you’ll have access to a further library of more than 100 games which includes popular titles such as Back 4 Blood and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

EE has run similar deals in the past and they’ve always been extremely popular. For that reason, we don’t expect an offer of this quality to stick around for long. If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, then make sure to snap up this epic deal quickly.

If you’d prefer something in the iOS family then make sure to stick with Tom’s Guide as we’ll be bringing you all the best Black Friday deals over the next couple of weeks.