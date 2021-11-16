Black Friday gaming deal: Save a huge $700 on this powerful PC with Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

Thanks to Black Friday deals already underway, it's a good time to hunt for a gaming PC, especially as it's very hard to find new components to build a desktop PC with.

That's why this deal in which Newegg has the ABS Legend Gaming PC on sale for $2,699 has caught our eye. The high-end gaming PC not only has had $700 sliced off its price, but it also comes with a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti as well as 16GB of G.Skill TridentZ RGB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, an EVGA Z20 RGB gaming keyboard and an EVGA X17 gaming mouse.

With an Intel Core i7 10700KF processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and most notably a EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti XC3 Ultra Gaming graphics card, the ABS Legend is a seriously powerful gaming desktop. With $700 off and a bundled RGB gaming keyboard and mouse, this PC is almost a bargain for what it's offering.

As it stands, finding where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti is stupidly difficult. It's arguably easier to go and buy a pre-built desktop PC than try and build one yourself; this is something our own Tony Polanco did in order to get his hands on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

And $2,699 for the ABS Legend Gaming PC is a rather attractive price. Spending over $2,500 on a gaming PC might seem like a lot, but with this machine you're getting a high-end processor, the most powerful GeForce gaming-centric graphics card and a generous amount of RAM and storage.

Trying to build this rig by yourself wouldn't be cheaper, even if you didn't have to go to the trouble of tracking down hard-to-find components. Furthermore, this Newegg deal gets you the G.Skill TridentZ RGB RAM, the EVGA Z20 RGB keyboard and the EVGA X17 mouse.

With the power on offer, this PC should easily chew through the year's best PC games at high settings. Do bear in mind that there's no display bundled here, so you'll want to check out our best gaming monitors. And for other gaming tech, check out our round up of the our Black Friday PC gaming deals.