Adidas Ultraboost 21 just dropped to $78 on Amazon — run, don’t walk, to grab this Black Friday deal

As a Fitness Editor, if I got $1 for every time someone asked me which running shoes to buy, I would be able to quit my job and retire before I turn 30. Sadly, I don’t charge for my expertise, but one of the shoes I often recommend currently has a discount of $100 on Amazon in the early Black Friday sales. I’m here to tell you to run, as fast as you can, to shop the Adidas Ultraboost 21.

It’s one of the shoes in our best running shoes guide for good reason — it’s an absolutely brilliant all-rounder, which you can wear for easy runs around the park, and snappier speed sessions should you wish. It also looks cool enough to wear in the office, or out to brunch should you wish (although be aware that if you do wear your running shoes 24/7 you will shorten the life of them and have to upgrade them quicker).

The Adidas Ultraboost 21 was released in February this year, so it’s still very new and we’re still a good few months off the drop of the Ultraboost 22. It’s an extremely comfortable shoe, with a thick wedge of Adidas’ famous Boost foam underfoot for a springy, bouncy, comfortable ride. When Adidas released its first Ultraboost in February 2015, the running world went mad for the bouncy ‘Boost’ foam, which really did feel exciting underfoot. Six years later, the Ultraboost is still one of Adidas’ most popular running shoes.

Image Adidas Ultraboost 21 men's: Was $180, now $78.17 @ Amazon

The men's version of the shoe has $100 off right now on Amazon, making it just $78.17! Amazon has a number of different colorways available, but sizes are going fast, so don't hang around if you want to snap this deal up. View Deal

Image Adidas Ultraboost 21 women's: Was $180, now $103.90 @ Amazon

Unfortunately, for female runners, the saving isn't quite as great, but you can still save $76.10, or 42% on the Ultraboost 21 right now on Amazon. View Deal

Adidas Ultraboost 21: Reasons to buy

As mentioned above, this shoe is great for just about everything. I’ve run fast 5K’s in this shoe but also worn it for slower, easy, marathon training miles and had no issue. The sock-like upper wraps around the foot, keeping it secure in the shoe. It’s bouncy, but not too bouncy, you don’t feel like you’re being propelled out of the shoe, or unstable when running around corners.

With the Adidas Ultraboost 21, Adidas added more of its Boost foam, as well as a plastic insert underneath the midsole of the shoe. Adidas calls this ‘Linear Energy Push’, designed to help you pick up the pace when you need it.

The only downsides, or reasons not to buy the Ultraboost 21, is the weight: these are definitely one of the heavier everyday running shoes out there, but unless you’re really trying to make the podium, this is unlikely to bother most runners.