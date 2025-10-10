Feel like you’re on the sidelines this NFL season with these 12 must-own pieces of gear

When you're an NFL superfan, you want to be as close to the action as possible. Sometimes that means getting 100-level seats at the stadium, but most of the time it will mean watching the game on the biggest screen in the house.

That said, let's make sure that your home theater mirrors the in-person experience as closely as possible with a high-octane system, a kegerator for fresh brews and, of course, team-appropriate decor.

If you can't make it to the field, let's find a way to bring the field to you.