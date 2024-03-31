Don't wait! Get Apple AirTags for just $18 a piece in this 4-pack deal at Amazon

Beyond being one of the best key finders we've tested, Apple's AirTags are some of the best accessories on the market for iPhone users. These small and discrete Bluetooth trackers measure just 1.26-inches wide, making them the perfect size to just throw into your bag or slip into your wallet. And right now, you can get them for as little as $18 a pop.

Right now, the Apple AirTag (4-pack) is on sale for $79 at Amazon. That's a savings of $25 off the set's normal $99 price and the deepest discount yet for Apple's smart Bluetooth trackers. If Amazon runs out of stock, you can also snag the same deal at Walmart.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0932QJ2JZ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $74 @ Amazon

The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this 4-pack.

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-AirTag-4-Pack%2F408992127" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">$74 @ Walmart

If you own one of the best iPhones, then this accessory is really a no-brainer. In our Apple AirTag review, we called the Editor's Choice tracker "a clever device that is super simple to set up, and its Precision Finding feature makes it easy to find everything from your keys and wallet to your backpack or luggage."

Not only do they play a loud sound to help you quickly find their general location, but their Precision Find feature uses an ultrawideband to provide accurate GPS-like directions to track down your AirTag to the inch.

At just $18 per AirTag, this 4-pack is an easy recommendation for anyone who has ever misplaced their keys.