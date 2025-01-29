Huge Apple sale live on Amazon from $22 — 11 deals I’d add to my cart now
Save big on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more
Apple is one of the most coveted brands on the market — but it's no secret that their gadgets can cost a pretty penny. While many are willing to pay full price for the first-class devices, the good news is you don't always have to!
Amazon is currently discounting select Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more. For instance, the new MacBook Pro with an M4 chip is now $200 off. If you're constantly misplacing your belongings, you can snag the Apple AirTag 4 pack for just $69. Only need one? Get a single AirTag for just $22 now.
Below, I've rounded up all the best Apple deals I could find on Amazon. Here are my 11 favorite discounted devices from the sale. (For more savings, check out this week's best Amazon promo codes).
Quick Links
- shop all Apple deals on Amazon
- Apple AirTag: was $29 now $22
- Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $69
- Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199
- Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $199
- Apple Watch 10 (42mm/GPS): was $399 now $329
- Apple 11" iPad (M2/Wi-Fi/128GB): was $599 now $499
- Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $999 now $799
- Apple 11" iPad Pro (M4/WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $899
- Apple 13" iPad Pro (M4/Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099
- AppleMacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399
Best Apple Deals
The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? Save $7 right now.
Save nearly $30 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best wireless earbuds. Our AirPods Pro 2 review found excellent sound quality, great noise cancelling performance and immersive Spatial audio.
The Apple Watch SE (2022) is the best budget Apple Watch and one of the best affordable smartwatches on the market today, even before a discount. For folks with smaller wrists, the 40mm SE is Apple’s lightest and easiest-wearing smartwatch. It also offers the same battery life, water resistance and many of the same features as the pricier Series 10.
The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also feature advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.
The iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air M2 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops. It's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we gave this laptop an Editor's Choice award because of its versatility, battery life and performance. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available below.
The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.
At 5.1mm thick, this is one of the thinnest iPads Apple has ever made. It packs Apple's new M4 processor, a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, and 12MP camera.
Thanks to its M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance for AI tasks and 2x faster ray tracing compared to the old M3 models. As we said in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, you also get a sharper 12MP Center Stage webcam and extended battery life of over 18 hours in our testing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.