Huge Apple sale live on Amazon from $22 — 11 deals I’d add to my cart now

Apple is one of the most coveted brands on the market — but it's no secret that their gadgets can cost a pretty penny. While many are willing to pay full price for the first-class devices, the good news is you don't always have to!

Amazon is currently discounting select Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more. For instance, the new MacBook Pro with an M4 chip is now $200 off. If you're constantly misplacing your belongings, you can snag the Apple AirTag 4 pack for just $69. Only need one? Get a single AirTag for just $22 now.

Below, I've rounded up all the best Apple deals I could find on Amazon. Here are my 11 favorite discounted devices from the sale. (For more savings, check out this week's best Amazon promo codes).

Best Apple Deals

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $22 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? Save $7 right now.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $69 at Amazon Save nearly $30 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Apple Watch 10 (42mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 at Amazon The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also feature advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.