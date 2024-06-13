Cinch Championships 2024: live stream Queens tennis from anywhere, seeds, schedule

Some of the biggest names from the ATP Tour will descend on London’s famous Queen’s Club to compete in the cinch Championships as the grass court season gets up and running. Read on and we'll show you how to watch 2024 cinch Championships tennis from anywhere with a VPN.

cinch Championships 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Dates: Monday, June 17 – Sunday, June 23

► Daily start times: TBC

With the clay court season done and dusted, attention now turns to preparing for Wimbledon and what better place to start than the iconic Queen’s Club. Home to 28 pristine grass courts, it has played host to this tournament since 1890 and is seen as the ideal preparation for the third Grand Slam of the year.

It certainly proved to be the case for Carlos Alcaraz who one year ago won his first grass-court title at the cinch Championships before going on to triumph at Wimbledon. The newly-crowned French Open champion will be out to defend his title but will face a stern challenge as there is a strong field competing in West London.

2023 runner-up Alex de Minaur will be hoping to go one further this year and add to his collection of eight ATP titles, while big-hitting Americans Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton will be expected to go deep in the tournament. Other names to look out for include Denmark’s Holger Rune and America’s Frances Tiafoe, as well as home hopes Cam Norrie, Jack Draper and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

With a strong field and a prestigious title up for grabs, it should be a fascinating tournament. So check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch the 2024 cinch Championships from anywhere.

How to watch 2024 cinch Championships for free

There's great news if you're a tennis fan and live in U.K. — you can watch a live stream of the cinch Championships absolutely free. That's because the tournament will be broadcast on BBC channels and streamed live via BBC iPlayer.

Problems will arise if you happen to be abroad while the cinch Championships are on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use the BBC's streaming service. Use a VPN to unblock iPlayer when traveling outside the U.K.. Details below.

Watch the 2024 cinch Championships from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the cinch Championships live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the cinch Championships.

How to watch the 2024 cinch Championships online in the U.S.

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2024 cinch Championships.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan ESPN as its main advantage for sports. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for the cinch Championships.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $74.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Ultimate Plan ($94.99) for the Tennis Channel and coverage of the cinch Championships.

How to watch 2024 cinch Championships live streams in the U.K.

Tennis fans in the U.K. will have no problem watching cinch Championships live streams, as the tournament will be broadcast on BBC channels and streamed live via BBC iPlayer. Of course, you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the tournament on TV or live via online streaming.

If you're traveling outside the U.K., then you can still watch cinch Championships live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch cinch Championships live streams in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia can watch every match of the cinch Championships on beIN Sports.

To access beIN sports you will have to pay $15.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the inch Championships 2024.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

2024 cinch Championships top seeds

cinch Championship top seeds

1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

2. Alex de Minaur (AUS)

3. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

4. Taylor Fritz (USA)

5. Tommy Paul (USA)

2024 cinch Championships schedule

First round: Monday 17, Tuesday 18 June

Second Round: Wednesday 19, Thursday 20 June

Quarter-finals: Friday, 21 June

Semi-finals: Saturday, 22 June

Final: Sunday, 23 June