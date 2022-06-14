Visible promo codes for June 2022
FAQs
What are Visible promo codes?
Visible promo codes are digital coupons that can help lower the price of phones and data plans at Visible. When available, Visible coupon codes can be entered when viewing your shopping cart. The discount will automatically be applied/displayed.
Does Visible offer discounts?
In addition to their $40/month unlimited phone plan, Visible also offers a variety of Visible deals to help you save money. Previous discounts have includes a free $200 gift card with select phones as well as a free month for first-time users. You can see all current promos via the Visible website (opens in new tab).
What products does Visible sell?
Visible carries a wide array of smartphones and fitness trackers. Devices range from the Apple Watch 7 to the Google Pixel 6.
What is Visible Party Pay?
Visible Party Pay is a group discount option that can save Visible subscribers up to $15 per month. It lets you create "parties" with friends or family members. Whereas individuals pay $40/month for unlimited everything, a Visible Party Pay group of two will pay $35/month. Users can save up to $15/month depending on the size of the Party Pay group.
Visible hints and tips
In addition to Visible promo codes, there are various other ways to save money at Visible.
- Trade-in your old device: Visible lets you trade in your old device for credit you can use toward the purchase of a new device. Trade-ins work on smartphone purchases, smartwatch purchases, and more. You can learn more about Visible Swap via Visible's website (opens in new tab).
- Shop Visible Pre-Owned: Consumers can save up to 50% by purchasing pre-owned directly from Visible. The devices are restored to like new condition. You can shop all refurbished items via the Verizon website (opens in new tab).
- Use Visible Party Pay: Visible Party Pay can lower your bill by as much as $15/month. If you know of at least one close friend or relative on Visible, it pays to become "friends" to lower each other's bill.
How to use Visible promo codes
Visible promo codes can be entered when viewing items in your shopping cart. Below the "My bag" section of your shopping cart, you'll find a section titled "Promotions and Referrals." Manually enter your coupon code in the provided field. Click "Apply" and the coupon code will automatically be applied to your purchase.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
Rate Visible Coupons
About Visible
Visible is a Verizon MVNO, or mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case Verizon's. That means Visible customers can take advantage of Verizon's 5G service if they're living in an area where 5G is available and they've got a compatible phone.The carrier was founded in 2018 and competes with the likes of Metro by T-Mobile and Cricket Wireless by AT&T. Visible is particularly appealing as a phone service because its single plan delivers unlimited data for $40 a month for a single line. That's a fraction of what you'd pay for an unlimited data plan at a major carrier, such as Visible parent Verizon, where unlimited data plans start at $70 a month.
Written by
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.