Target Holiday sale just went live with deals from $22 — here’s my top 9 picks

Looking for the perfect last-minute gift? You might want to take a look at Target. Not only is the big box store offering products with pre-Christmas delivery, but there are some fantastic deals available, too.
From an Echo Dot for $22, to $170 off the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl mixer and 42% off of PlayStation VR 2, there's a whole host of items on offer. Here are my top picks for the best last-minute Target deals you can order now and unwrap at Christmas. (For more ways to save, check out this week's best Target promo codes).
Target deals
Amazon's Echo Dot continues to dominate the smart home landscape, and at this price it's easy to see why. Control your lights, music, or just about anything else with your voice for under $25.
It's not Christmas without a nice cup of coffee, and this adorable little coffee machine can make three sizes and multiple cups per fill. It's available in different colors and its compact enough that it won't take up any space on your kitchen counter.
Always losing your keys? AirTags leverage Apple's Find My network to locate your items wherever they may be. Just attach it to whatever you want to track and you'll be able to find it by using your iPhone. This pack of 4 is ideal for the whole family, too.
This instant-print camera comes in a nice mint green color and packs a built-in selfie mirror. It's also got a bunch of accessories in the box, including a strap and stickers. It's selling out fast, so grab this while you can.
This stand mixer can knead and shred with more power than a standard tilt-head mixer, with 11 speeds and a huge 5.5 quart capacity that can make 11 dozen cookies per batch. Plus, you'll get a free $25 Target gift card with your purchase.
The Bose QuietComfort are my favorite noise-canceling headphones. Their ANC is better than any other pair of headphones around, and they sound good to boot. They have intuitive controls, and solid spatial audio in the form of immersive audio. Battery life could be better at 24 hours, but they still earned 4.5 stars in our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review.
Snag the PlayStation 5's latest VR headset, the PSVR 2, for $250 off and this bundle will throw in one of the best PSVR 2 games, Horizon Call of The Mountain, at no extra cost. The PSVR 2 brings serious high-quality gaming credentials with a 4K OLED picture at up to 120Hz refresh rate and one of the best controllers I’ve ever used on a VR headset with accurate tracking and impressive haptic feedback. You'll need a PS5, too, which brings us nicely to...
Still the easiest console to recommend, the PS5 is the only place to play a whole host of exclusives like this year's Astro Bot, as well as a huge library of third-party games. It's on sale for just $374.
The new Surface Laptop is a powerful machine. The base model features a 13.8-inch PixelSense 2304 x 1536 display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
