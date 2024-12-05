17 best last-minute gifts ideas — editor-approved presents that will arrive on time

The countdown to the holidays is on, and with shipping deadlines fast approaching, it's no wonder you're looking for the best last-minute gifts.

Don't worry, I'm right there with you — you'll usually find me marathon shopping in the days leading up to Christmas. So, from experience, I know some of the best last-minute gifts you can get for everyone on your list. Better yet, I have picks for every budget, from stocking stuffers to big-ticket items that no one needs to know you ordered mere days prior.

That said, I wouldn't wait any longer. If you don't yet have a membership to a retailer that includes a fast shipping perk, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial at Amazon for Amazon Prime. Otherwise, as the end of December nears, we'll include items like gift cards and other ideas that you can manage if you're short on time. Check out the best last-minute gifts below.

Best last-minute gifts that you can still get

Apple AirTag

The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. In other words, it's the perfect gift for the person who's always misplacing their keys.

Anker Nano Battery Pack

This 10,000mAh portable charger from Anker has a built-in USB-C cable, making it the perfect accessory for most smartphones and tablets. We like this battery pack accessory because of its battery status display.

Kindle Paperwhite (2024)

Among all the best Kindles, our favorite choice is the new Kindle Paperwhite. The 7-inch display, water-resistant design and 12-week battery life make it a great gift — but you can read our full Kindle Paperwhite (2024) review to learn more.

Amazon Echo Show 15

The Echo Show 15 has a large display and adaptive interface with widgets that lets you easily interact with smart home devices. It can even be used a digital picture frame. Read our full Echo Show 15 review to learn more.

Govee Neon RGBIC Rope Lights

This elevated (yet still affordable) smart light strip is a hassle-free home decor upgrade, perfect home offices, living rooms and bedrooms alike. Thanks to the flexible design, it can even be used to design neon light murals.

Sony SRS-XB100

One of the best Bluetooth speakers in terms of portability is the Sony SRS-XB100, making it a great gift. It's a particularly good shower speaker, though it's the right size for a golf bag speaker as well.

AirPods 4

The Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation are the best entry-level AirPods to gets These relatively affordable buds work great with all Apple devices and have Find My in the charging case, so no need to worry about it getting lost.

Roku Ultra (2024)

The best of the best Roku streaming device can turn any regular TV or projector into a fully-functional smart TV, complete with hundreds of streaming apps. Is the best gift you can give an updated smart TV experience? We think so.

Beats Pill Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Beats doesn't just make headphones — there's the new Beats Pill as well! It's a small speaker that can pump out surprisingly rich, spacious audio. Its champagne color makes it look pretty luxurious, too.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

These headphones combine class-leading ANC with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy. Read our full Bose QC Ultra Headphones review.

Meta Quest 3S

The Meta Quest 3S is the latest VR headset for gamers, with many of the Quest 3 features in a more affordable package. It currently comes bundled with Batman: Arkham Shadow. Read our full Meta Quest 3S review to learn more.

Hatch Restore 2

This is the best-looking sunrise alarm clock we've ever tried. Not only does it wake you with a gradual sunrise, but it can also work as a night light and sound machine. Read what happened when we used the Hatch Restore 2 for a month.

Dyson Airstrait

The Dyson Airstrait isn't your average hair straightener. Its technology powers wet to dry straightening with air — that's right, no hair-damaging hot plates. It's a good alternative gift to the entire Dyson Airwrap system, too.

Theragun Mini Massage Gun

Theragun's travel-sized massage gun comes with three foam attachments, so you can tailor the device based on your aches and pains. Therabody makes high-tech wellness feel luxurious, so your gift recipient will be blown away.

Oura Ring 4

The Oura Ring Generation 3 is one of the best fitness trackers to buy if you don’t want it to look like you’re wearing a fitness tracker — this beautiful ring looks like jewelry. Read our full Oura Ring 4 review to learn more.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+: was $149 now $99 at Amazon

This simple espresso maker is the easiest, and most affordable, way to enjoy a Nespresso machine. This is the gift for someone who perhaps just moved into a new home, or who's aging coffee maker could use an upgrade. Bonus points if you pair it with Nespresso pods.

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven

The Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven is great for making pizzas, smoking wings and many things in between. It's a stellar addition to any outdoor kitchen, but it's also a good fit for small patios and balconies.