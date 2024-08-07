Score! Verizon-owned Visible is offering $20/month unlimited 5G data plans just in time for back to school

A smartphone is a must-have device for college students. While there are plenty of back to school sales on smartphones, here's an epic deal to compliment your new smartphone.

For a limited time, you can use coupon code "CHAMP" to knock up to $10 off Visible's monthly plans for your first two years of service. After discount, prices start from $20/month for the base Visible plan or $35/month for the Visible+ plan. It's one of the best Visible deals we've seen. (For more deals, check out our guide to the Visible Promo codes).

Visible: was $25/month now $20/month @ Visible

For a limited time, Visible is taking $5/month off its basic plan via coupon code "CHAMP". The discount is applicable for your first two years of service. After discount, the base Visible plan costs $20/month. It offers unlimited talk, text, and 5G data including Mexico and Canada. Note: Your data speed may be throttled in times of heavy traffic.

Visible+: was $45/month now $35/month @ Visible

For a limited time, Visible is taking $10/month off its Visible+ plan via coupon code "CHAMP". The discount is applicable for your first two years of service. After discount, Visible+ costs $35/month. It offers unlimited talk, text, and 5G data on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network with no slowdowns due to prioritization. Additionally, you get smartwatch service and a free day of Global Pass international coverage every month.

Visible debuted in 2018 and is available nationwide. There are two plans — Visible and Visible+ — which cost $25/month and $45/month, respectively. You can purchase phones from Visible or bring your own.

Visible is full cellular service owned by Verizon. That means Visible customers can take advantage of Verizon's 5G service if they're living in an area where 5G is available and they've got a compatible phone. The carrier is particularly appealing as a phone service because both of its plans deliver unlimited data at a fraction of what you'd pay for an unlimited data plan at a major carrier, such as Visible parent Verizon, where unlimited data plans start at $70 a month.

There are some restrictions to know. For instance, on the base plan Visible can slow down your connection if Verizon's network is congested. In addition, Visible caps video streaming at 480p resolution and music streams at 500 Kbps.