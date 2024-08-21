Score! This powerful mini PC is $100 off and perfect for back to school
We've been tracking back to school sales all month and these final days of August are usually the best time to make your purchase. Not only are we nearing the end of the season, but prices are at their lowest right now.
For example, right now you can get the Geekom XT12 Pro for just $594 at Amazon via coupon code "TOMSXT12PR". That's one of the best prices we've seen for this mini PC.
Geekom XT12 Pro: was $699 now $594 @ Amazon
The Geekom XT12 Pro is a mini PC that punches way above its weight. It packs a Core i9-12900H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also features two USB 4 ports, two HDMI ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. In addition, it can simultaneously support up to four 4K screens. Use coupon code "TOMSXT12PR" at checkout to drop its price to $594.
Geekom XT12 Pro: was £699 now £599 @ Amazon
UK readers! The Geekom XT12 Pro is also on sale at Amazon UK. It packs the same hardware and features and it's selling for £599 via coupon code "TOMSXT12PR".
The XT12 Pro is a future-proof mini PC that's bound to last you more than just a few semesters. It packs a Core i9-12900H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also features two USB 4 ports, two HDMI ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. In addition, it can simultaneously support up to four 4K screens.
We haven't tested this specific model, but Geekom has won our Editor's Choice award in the past and we're certain this powerful machine won't disappoint.
