I found 15 Lowe's deals worth buying on appliances, Halloween decor, patio furniture and more

Lowe's Labor Day sale is officially over, but surprise — there are still discounts up for grabs.

For starters, Lowe's appliance sale takes up to 45% off major appliances and is still going strong — you can even save an extra $100 on select laundry pairs. Plus, spend over $999, and you can get free delivery, installation and haul-away.

See all my favorite deals below. I also recommend checking out our Lowe's promo codes to learn about more ways to save.

Outdoor

Patiowell 32-Gallon Black Plastic Deck Box: was $46 now $30 at Lowe's This box is great as it doubles as both storage and a surface area for your drinks, snacks and anything else you want to enjoy in the great outdoors. There are four neutral color options to choose from, but different discounts apply to each. Read more Read less ▼

Royal Gourmet Grill and Griddle Combo: was $359 now $269 at Lowe's This deal gets you the best of both worlds. This Royal Gourmet grill and griddle combo features folding legs, four burners, a side shelf and space for 32 burgers. Shoppers were impressed with this one, with one reviewer writing, "Very easy to assemble and instructions were clear. Great quality for the price point." Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Allen +Roth Chatham Pier 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set: was $1,098 now $548 at Lowe's This discount brings this comfortable 4-piece patio set well under $1,000. You get a pair of chairs, a loveseat and a coffee table. I especially love the blue cushion color; it pairs beautifully with the natural wood color for a beachy vibe. Read more Read less ▼

Xizzi Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional: was $1,139 now $699 at Lowe's This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather-resistant frame. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween

Boyel Living 6ft Glowing Ghost: was $73 now $49 at Lowe's Not everyone can drop hundreds of dollars on a giant animatronic skeleton — this glowing inflatable ghost is an impressive way to amp up your Halloween decor without spending a ton. Its LED eyes light up the night in spooky splendor! Read more Read less ▼

Appliances

Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum: was $39 now $34 at Lowe's Powerful, convenient and easy to store, this Bissell Featherweight Stick vacuum is the optimal choice for a dorm room. Not only is it extremely affordable, but it also has great suction on hard floors, carpets and area rugs. The versatile cleaning machine also converts into a handheld vacuum and includes a crevice tool to reach difficult spaces.

Price check: $34 @ Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Save 47% iRobot Roomba 105 Combo Auto Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop: was $319 now $169 at Lowe's One of iRobot's most recent and most affordable robot vacuum cleaners. The Roomba 105 has similar features to the premium models, such as the edge-sweeping brush and the ability to control it via the app. It doesn't come with a dock, so you need to empty its bin and water tank by hand every now and then. Read more Read less ▼