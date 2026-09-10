I found 15 Lowe's deals worth buying on appliances, Halloween decor, patio furniture and more
Score Lowe's deals to close out summer
Lowe's Labor Day sale is officially over, but surprise — there are still discounts up for grabs.
For starters, Lowe's appliance sale takes up to 45% off major appliances and is still going strong — you can even save an extra $100 on select laundry pairs. Plus, spend over $999, and you can get free delivery, installation and haul-away.
See all my favorite deals below. I also recommend checking out our Lowe's promo codes to learn about more ways to save.
Quick Links (Lowe's)
- shop all deals at Lowe's
- Appliance sale: up to 45% off
- Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off
- Lawn & garden care: up to 30% off
- Tools: up to 40% off
- Grills & accessories: up to 20% off
Quick Links (Other Retailers)
- YETI: deals from $24
- T-Mobile: iPhone 17 or Pixel 11 for free @ T-Mobile
- REI: 50% off Arc'teryx, Patagonia, more @ REI
- Ninja sale: up to 50% off
- Nectar mattresses: up to 50% off @ Nectar
- Smart TVs: deals from $59
- Dell: up to $900 off laptops
- Samsung: up to $800 off TVs & soundbars
- Running shoes: deals from $49 @ Amazon
Outdoor
At $3, these outdoor path lights are super affordable, and you can get exactly how many you need since they're sold individually. Just pop it in the ground, and it'll charge via the sun and light up your yard at night.
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This box is great as it doubles as both storage and a surface area for your drinks, snacks and anything else you want to enjoy in the great outdoors. There are four neutral color options to choose from, but different discounts apply to each.
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This deal gets you the best of both worlds. This Royal Gourmet grill and griddle combo features folding legs, four burners, a side shelf and space for 32 burgers. Shoppers were impressed with this one, with one reviewer writing, "Very easy to assemble and instructions were clear. Great quality for the price point."
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You won't have to say goodbye to summer when you have this patio set — its style just screams "vacation." It comes with two wicker chairs and a table, with soft blue cushions. Oh, and it's 50% off.
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A 50% discount on this patio set is nothing to take lightly, and it's one of Lowe's top sellers — so snap this deal up fast. The set comes with two wicker chairs that swivel and rock for a super comfortable seating experience.
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This discount brings this comfortable 4-piece patio set well under $1,000. You get a pair of chairs, a loveseat and a coffee table. I especially love the blue cushion color; it pairs beautifully with the natural wood color for a beachy vibe.
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This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather-resistant frame.
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Halloween
These Halloween path lights look cool, but they're functional too — they'll light the way and (hopefully) stop anybody from accidentally stepping on your Jack-o'-lanterns. The solar panels will keep them glowing for 6 hours on an 8-hour charge.
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As if fog wasn't already spooky enough for Halloween — this fog and bubble machine has a pair of skeleton hands wrapped around it. This one is remote-operated and includes batteries, but you'll need to pick up the fog solution separately.
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Not everyone can drop hundreds of dollars on a giant animatronic skeleton — this glowing inflatable ghost is an impressive way to amp up your Halloween decor without spending a ton. Its LED eyes light up the night in spooky splendor!
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Appliances
Powerful, convenient and easy to store, this Bissell Featherweight Stick vacuum is the optimal choice for a dorm room. Not only is it extremely affordable, but it also has great suction on hard floors, carpets and area rugs. The versatile cleaning machine also converts into a handheld vacuum and includes a crevice tool to reach difficult spaces.
Price check: $34 @ Amazon
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This air purifier is our new winner for the best air purifier for shoppers on a budget. It's simple to use, quiet, and effective at removing airborne particles. It also doesn't require app connectivity. But despite being marketed for pet owners, it didn't capture as much hair as we'd hoped in our Oneisall Air Purifier review.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
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One of iRobot's most recent and most affordable robot vacuum cleaners. The Roomba 105 has similar features to the premium models, such as the edge-sweeping brush and the ability to control it via the app. It doesn't come with a dock, so you need to empty its bin and water tank by hand every now and then.
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Almost 40% off this Samsung dishwasher is a significant discount. It features an extra-quiet running volume of just 53 decibels, a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel door and an adjustable rack for taller or shorter dishes.
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Time for a refrigerator upgrade? This is one of Lowe's top recommended deals, and it's pretty affordable with $150 off. You get 19 cubic feet of capacity, and it's Energy Star certified too. The crisper drawers help keep veggies fresher for longer, too.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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