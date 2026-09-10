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I found 15 Lowe's deals worth buying on appliances, Halloween decor, patio furniture and more

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Score Lowe's deals to close out summer

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Lowe's Labor Day sale is officially over, but surprise — there are still discounts up for grabs.

For starters, Lowe's appliance sale takes up to 45% off major appliances and is still going strong — you can even save an extra $100 on select laundry pairs. Plus, spend over $999, and you can get free delivery, installation and haul-away.

See all my favorite deals below. I also recommend checking out our Lowe's promo codes to learn about more ways to save.

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Quick Links (Other Retailers)

Outdoor

Harbor Breeze 5-Lumens Black Solar LED Outdoor Path Light
Harbor Breeze 5-Lumens Black Solar LED Outdoor Path Light: was $4 now $3 at Lowe's

At $3, these outdoor path lights are super affordable, and you can get exactly how many you need since they're sold individually. Just pop it in the ground, and it'll charge via the sun and light up your yard at night.

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Patiowell 32-Gallon Black Plastic Deck Box
Patiowell 32-Gallon Black Plastic Deck Box: was $46 now $30 at Lowe's

This box is great as it doubles as both storage and a surface area for your drinks, snacks and anything else you want to enjoy in the great outdoors. There are four neutral color options to choose from, but different discounts apply to each.

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Royal Gourmet Grill and Griddle Combo
Royal Gourmet Grill and Griddle Combo: was $359 now $269 at Lowe's

This deal gets you the best of both worlds. This Royal Gourmet grill and griddle combo features folding legs, four burners, a side shelf and space for 32 burgers. Shoppers were impressed with this one, with one reviewer writing, "Very easy to assemble and instructions were clear. Great quality for the price point."

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Origin 21 Killian 3-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set
Origin 21 Killian 3-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set: was $648 now $324 at Lowe's

You won't have to say goodbye to summer when you have this patio set — its style just screams "vacation." It comes with two wicker chairs and a table, with soft blue cushions. Oh, and it's 50% off.

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Allen + Roth Rosedale Set of 2 Wicker Swivel Rocker Conversation Chair
Save 50%
Allen + Roth Rosedale Set of 2 Wicker Swivel Rocker Conversation Chair: was $799 now $399 at Lowe's

A 50% discount on this patio set is nothing to take lightly, and it's one of Lowe's top sellers — so snap this deal up fast. The set comes with two wicker chairs that swivel and rock for a super comfortable seating experience.

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Allen +Roth Chatham Pier 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set
Save 50%
Allen +Roth Chatham Pier 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set: was $1,098 now $548 at Lowe's

This discount brings this comfortable 4-piece patio set well under $1,000. You get a pair of chairs, a loveseat and a coffee table. I especially love the blue cushion color; it pairs beautifully with the natural wood color for a beachy vibe.

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Xizzi Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional
Xizzi Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional: was $1,139 now $699 at Lowe's

This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather-resistant frame.

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Halloween

Joyfy 10 Pcs Halloween Solar Pumpkin Pathway Lights
Joyfy 10 Pcs Halloween Solar Pumpkin Pathway Lights: was $49 now $29 at Lowe's

These Halloween path lights look cool, but they're functional too — they'll light the way and (hopefully) stop anybody from accidentally stepping on your Jack-o'-lanterns. The solar panels will keep them glowing for 6 hours on an 8-hour charge.

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Haunted Living og Machine 400 -Watt Residential Grade Bubble/Fog machine
Haunted Living og Machine 400 -Watt Residential Grade Bubble/Fog machine: was $69 now $49 at Lowe's

As if fog wasn't already spooky enough for Halloween — this fog and bubble machine has a pair of skeleton hands wrapped around it. This one is remote-operated and includes batteries, but you'll need to pick up the fog solution separately.

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Boyel Living 6ft Glowing Ghost
Boyel Living 6ft Glowing Ghost: was $73 now $49 at Lowe's

Not everyone can drop hundreds of dollars on a giant animatronic skeleton — this glowing inflatable ghost is an impressive way to amp up your Halloween decor without spending a ton. Its LED eyes light up the night in spooky splendor!

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Appliances

Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum
Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum: was $39 now $34 at Lowe's

Powerful, convenient and easy to store, this Bissell Featherweight Stick vacuum is the optimal choice for a dorm room. Not only is it extremely affordable, but it also has great suction on hard floors, carpets and area rugs. The versatile cleaning machine also converts into a handheld vacuum and includes a crevice tool to reach difficult spaces.
Price check: $34 @ Amazon

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Oneisall Air Purifier
Oneisall Air Purifier: was $139 now $89 at Lowe's

This air purifier is our new winner for the best air purifier for shoppers on a budget. It's simple to use, quiet, and effective at removing airborne particles. It also doesn't require app connectivity. But despite being marketed for pet owners, it didn't capture as much hair as we'd hoped in our Oneisall Air Purifier review.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon

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iRobot Roomba 105 Combo Auto Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Save 47%
iRobot Roomba 105 Combo Auto Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop: was $319 now $169 at Lowe's

One of iRobot's most recent and most affordable robot vacuum cleaners. The Roomba 105 has similar features to the premium models, such as the edge-sweeping brush and the ability to control it via the app. It doesn't come with a dock, so you need to empty its bin and water tank by hand every now and then.

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Samsung 24" Top Control Built-in Dishwasher
Save 39%
Samsung 24" Top Control Built-in Dishwasher: was $649 now $399 at Lowe's

Almost 40% off this Samsung dishwasher is a significant discount. It features an extra-quiet running volume of just 53 decibels, a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel door and an adjustable rack for taller or shorter dishes.

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Frigidaire Standard Depth 30" Top Freezer Refrigerator
Frigidaire Standard Depth 30" Top Freezer Refrigerator: was $749 now $599 at Lowe's

Time for a refrigerator upgrade? This is one of Lowe's top recommended deals, and it's pretty affordable with $150 off. You get 19 cubic feet of capacity, and it's Energy Star certified too. The crisper drawers help keep veggies fresher for longer, too.

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Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

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