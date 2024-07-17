I haven't slept for 24 hours vetting Prime Day deals — here are the 79 Amazon sales that actually impressed me

Prime Day 2024 will come to a grinding halt at midnight. Personally, I can't wait because that means my normal sleep schedule can resume tonight. However, the bargain hunter in me is excited that there's still a few hours left to hunt for deals.

While it's likely that Amazon will extend plenty of deals through the end of the week, there's no guarantee that the deal you're eyeing right now will make the cut. That means now is the time to finalize any orders still sitting in your cart.

I've been covering Prime Day since its launch and below I've rounded up all of the best Prime Day deals you can still get. Personally, I think Prime Day is the best time of year to stock up on Amazon gear, so a lot of items on my list are Amazon hardware. But I've also included some great back to school sales along with some deals I've purchased myself. If you want a bigger/broader guide to the best deals, make sure to check out our official Prime Day deals guide and our roundup of this week's best Amazon promo codes.

Apparel

Amazon Essentials women's apparel: deals from $5 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 49% off its line of women's apparel. The sale includes t-shirts, sandals, shorts, and more. As part of the sale, you can get the Amazon Essentials Women's Relaxed Fit Half-Sleeve Waisted Midi A-Line Dress for $17 (pictured, was $34). A lot of items are just $1 or $2 off, but there are some hidden deals if you scroll toward the bottom of the apparel page.

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From workout gear to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6, which makes it the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe.

Under Armour Tech 2.0 (men's) T-shirt: was $25 now $12 @ Amazon

The Tech 2.0 pulls in nearly 100K in reviews and is known for its super breathable feel and fast-drying tech. Whether you're going for a run or perfecting that deadlift, this is the shirt you'll want to wear. The women's Tech T-Shirt is also on sale for $16.

Amazon Essentials men's apparel: deals from $15 @ Amazon

Summer is here and Amazon is knocking up to 30% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel for men. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, and more. After the discount, you can get the Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Short-Sleeve Print Shirt for $16 (pictured), which is 30% off.

CRZ YOGA Short Sleeve Shirts for Men: was $28 now $22 @ Amazon

Designed for everyday wear or low impact training, this short sleeve tee will be a closet essential. It features a classic fit, a high crew neck and moisture wicking fabric. You'll stay cool and dry all day long.

Under Armour Infinity High Sports Bra: was $60 now from $29 @ Amazon

This super comfortable and high-support bra is great for any workout. It has been tailored for high impact and features a molded PU-injected one-piece padding, along with mesh panels to help your body breathe and a sweat-wicking band. Senior Fitness Writer at Tom's Guide, Sam Hopes swears by this sports bra, saying it's "one of the best she's ever tested." Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe Yoga Pants: was $38 now $30 @ Amazon

Perfect for heading to yoga class or running errands around town, these yoga pants made of butterluxe fabric are extremely soft, stretchy and flexible. They also feature a back waistband pocket to hold any cards, keys or your cell phone.

CHRLEISURE Leggings: was $55 now $44 @ Amazon

The best-selling feature of these leggings is: pockets! Each pair of leggings in this 5-pack comes with a deep pocket on each leg for your phone, as well as a small square pocket on the inner band for cards or cash. They're comfortable, high-waisted, moisture-wicking, and not see-through — everything you want out of a pair of leggings.

The North Face Higher Run Wind Jacket: was $115 now $80 @ Amazon

This wind jacket is lightweight, offers wind protection and has running-friendly features. Despite the contouring, you get a fair range of motion, and it can be worn over base layers or light mid-layers. The men's jacket is also on sale for $80.

Shoes

Crocs sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of Prime Day. After discount, deal prices start from $6. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Adidas Unisex Slides Sandals: was $30 now $18 @ Amazon

You can't beat a comfortable pair of slides, and these Adidas sandals are great for use at the beach, gym, or for wandering out for coffee. They have a contoured footbed that makes them comfortable for walking and the hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly.

Skechers Go Walk Max Effort: was $60 now $41 @ Amazon

The Skechers Go Walk Max Effort sneakers (men's) are 30% off at Amazon right now. They have a highly-supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning for a cushy feel underfoot, and they also have padded heel for comfort.

Asics Gel Kayano Lite 3: was $160 now $69 @ Amazon

The biggest saving on an Asics sneaker you can find this Prime Day is this deal on the Gel Kayano Lite 3 running shoes. They are road running shoes that deliver extra stability for runners who overpronate, and that supportive design is also good for walking.

Puma Velocity Nitro 2: was $120 now $79 @ Amazon

If you're not the right size for the deal on the Velocity Nitro 3, then check out the wider range of Velocity Nitro 2 running shoes in the Prime Day sale. Both the women's and men's shoe are reduced to under $100 in a wide range of colors and sizes, and I found the Velocity Nitro 2 to be pretty much as good as the 3 in my testing.

Allbirds Men’s Tree Dasher 2: was $135 now $94 @ Amazon

The stylish Tree Dasher 2 sneaker is a sustainable shoe made from renewable materials. It's a comfortable walking and running shoe, and machine washable for extra convenience. Five colors of the men's and women's shoeare reduced to $94 in all sizes this Prime Day.

Brooks Ghost 15: was $140 now $99 @ Amazon

The Brooks Ghost is one of the most popular running shoes available and while this deal is on the previous model of the shoe, rather than the new Brooks Ghost 16 , it's still worth considering given the big saving available for Prime Day.

Asics Gel-Kayano 30: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon

We recently reviewed the Asic Gel-Kayano 31 and as much as we liked the new shoe, it is very similar to the Gel-Kayano 30, which you can pick up for a lot less on Amazon right now. Both the women’s shoe and the men’s shoe are reduced to under $100 for Prime Day, which is the cheapest we've ever seen it and a great price for one of the most comfortable stability shoes available from any brand.

Brooks Glycerin 20: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon

This sizable saving on the e Brooks Glycerin 20 running shoe brings it under $100, a fantastic price for one of the most comfortable running shoes you can get. The Glycerin 20 is a perfect option for new runners in particular, and both the women’s and men’s shoes are reduced for Prime Day.

Adidas Ultraboost Light: was $190 now $109 @ Amazon The Adidas Ultraboost Light is a lighter version of the Ultraboost 22, which helps make it a better running sneaker. It still has the classic UB style for general use as well. The deals available vary with size and color, but you can get over 40% off the sneaker at Amazon right now.

Vacuums

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

Tineco Floor One S5 Wet/Dry Vacuum: was $449 now $289 @ Amazon

The Tineco Floor One S5 is a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop. It clean wet or dry messes as well as tackle sticky messes on hard floors with ease. It uses Tineco's proprietary iLoop Smart Sensor Technology to automatically adjust suction, water flow, and brush roller speed.

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $294 @ Amazon

Shark is a name known for making high-quality home cleaning devices. While the company may not be as popular in the robot vacuum space as a brand like iRobot, that doesn't make its products any worse. In the case of the AI Ultra, you get a robot vacuum with tons of features like powerful suction, Matrix Clean, and a 60-day self-emptying capacity.

Roborock Q5 Max+: was $599 now $299 @ Amazon

The Q5 Max+ offers hands-free cleaning with style. This svelte robo vac uses a LiDAR navigation system that helps it create detailed 3D maps of your home. It adapts rapidly to different environments, ensuring thorough and efficient cleaning every time. It also self-empties into a 2x2.5L dust bag, allowing you to go up to 7 weeks without the hassle of manual trash disposal.

Dyson Ball Animal: was $599 now $329 @ Amazon

If you’re after a powerful, upright vacuum cleaner to capture dust or pet hair quickly, this is a great price. Known to have the “strongest suction of any vacuum”, the Dyson Ball comes with a self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically raises and lowers to seal in suction across all floors. Plus, its handy ball technology helps you navigate around obstacles with a simple turn of the wrist. A great buy for pet owners!

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum: was $749 now $689 @ Amazon

If you want to get a thorough cleaning experience, the Detect head uses Dyson “illumination technology” to reveal dust particles on hardwood floors. This makes it easier to see dirt and grime, and ensure a spotless surface. It also comes with the standard, motorbar head for deep-cleaning carpets and other crevice tools. With a battery time of 60 minutes, this will give you a decent clean.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra: was $1,599 now $949 @ Amazon

The S8 Pro Ultra from Roborock offers dual sonic mopping for better results in less time. It can also manage itself with self-refilling, emptying, drying, washing, and cleaning. It's now at its lowest price ever. Household chores don't get easier than this.

Alexa speakers

Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The 2022 Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy if you're on a budget. It features eero built-in and a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines.

Echo Spot (2024): was $79 now $44 @ Amazon

The Echo Spot adds a smart alarm clock to your bedroom giving you easy access to Alexa, music streaming, voice controls, and weather info. Originally released in 2019, this revamped version sports a new design, a 1.73-inch front-firing directional speaker, and a lower starting price. It comes in a choice of three colors: Black, Glacier White, or Ocean Blue.

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. This is its second-lowest price ever as it hit $49 last Black Friday.

Grooming/Beauty

COSRX Snail Mucin: was $25 now $9 @ Amazon

Having gone viral on TikTok, this serum repairs and rejuvenates the skin from dryness and aging — and it's currently over 60% off for Prime Day. The lightweight essence quickly absorbs into the skin and gives you a natural and healthy glow.

DSC Club Series Kit w/ Blades: was $20 now $15 @ Amazon

Nothing beats a manual shave. If you want a snag-free, smooth shave, you can't go wrong with this starter kit from Dollar Shave Club. It includes a Club Series handle, 4 replacement Club Series razor cartridges, and 1 DSC Shave Cream (3oz). It's the kit/razor that I've personally been using.

REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0: was $69 now $30 @ Amazon

Combining hot air with its rounded brush shape, this hair tool straightens and curls as you run it through your hair, making it great for de-frizzing. There are four settings to choose from on this updated model, including a cool setting should you want to set your style or simply avoid the heat. This is a great price considering the overall difference it can make to your hair care routine.

Waterpik Portable Water Flosser: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon

Fed up with buying floss? This portable water flosser provides a unique combination of water pressure and pulsations to clean deep between teeth and below the gum line, helping to remove plaque and debris that regular brushing or flossing can't always reach. The device is rechargeable, portable and has an extra quiet design, making it perfect for use in your bathroom or when traveling.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300: was $109 now $59 @ Amazon

This advanced electric toothbrush allows you to choose from three different modes: clean, white and gum care. It covers all your dental care basics and improves your gum health up to 100% more versus a manual toothbrush. It has a two minute timer and encourages brushing in all quadrants of the mouth.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $299 now $235 @ Amazon

The Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System can be used as a powerful, no-heat-damage hair dryer or an ultra-versatile multi-styler letting you curl, volumize, smooth, or dry. It is often compared to the popular Dyson Airwrap, but it's currently less than half the price. We recommend jumping on this deal!

Dyson Airwrap: was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

You can now save $119 on the Dyson Airwrap in nickel/copper. Several tools are supplied with this bundle, including two different widths of barrel, a soft and firm smoothing brush, round volumizing brush and a smoothing dryer. All can be stored in the handy storage case.

Home security

Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $39 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras.

Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $99 now $44 @ Amazon

If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget you can grab three Blink Minis for just $44. These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets and even doorway activity.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100 — and now it's even more of a steal priced at just half that.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The Ring Stick Up Cam is easy to install, has good battery life, and can be connected to a solar panel so you don't have to recharge its battery manually as often. In our Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review, we recommended it to those already invested in Ring's ecosystem. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Blink Floodlight Camera: was $129 now $64 @ Amazon

This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera (Battery) and a Blink Floodlight Mount for just $64. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $89 @ Amazon

Secure your home inside and out with Amazon's Blink Whole Home Bundle. It includes the Outdoor 4, Mini 2, Video Doorbell, and Sync Module 2. Combined, the devices will help you keep tabs on all corners of your house. It's $110 cheaper than buying each device separately and it includes the Sync Module 2, so you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

If you have floodlight wiring then Ring's floodlight camera is a no-brainer. Its two LED floodlights pack an impressive 2000 lumens that will light up your driveway or spotlight intruders in the dark. Its 1080p camera is plenty sharp to make out details like the text on a shirt. Plus it even has a built-in 105-dB siren. Unlike the pricier Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, it lacks 5GHz Wi-Fi and the Bird's Eye View feature which marks a subject's movement along your property atop an aerial map. Otherwise, this provides steady protection with a crisp image.

5-pack of Blink Outdoor 4 cameras: was $399 now $159 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the more popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. You don't need to worry about wires with the Blink Outdoor 4, and it promises up to two years of battery life, so it'll keep tabs on what's going around your home for a long time. The bundle also includes one Sync Module, ten AA lithium batteries and five mounting kits, so you get everything you need to get going.

Smart home

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12 @ Amazon

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you turn on/off a wide list of compatible devices that have a mechanical on/off switch. Just plug it into an electrical outlet and then plug in the device you'd like to control. The included Alexa app lets you control coffee makers, lights, and more.

Amazon Echo Glow: was $29 now $16 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Glow is a fun and simple smart light that can change colors with a simple tap, or with an Alexa command. It can also be dimmed and brightened, and connected to other smart home devices. In our Amazon Echo Glow review, we called it a great little gadget for a kid's room or as an accent light.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $49 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home centerpiece, the current-gen Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. Just keep in mind it hit $39 last Black Friday.

Amazon Smart Thermostat: was $79 now $51 @ Amazon

The Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to easily control the temperature in your home no matter where you are using the Alexa app on your phone, meaning you save energy and money. You can also let Alexa set the temperature automatically to keep you warm or cool. Note: It hit $41 on Black Friday.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $149 now $84 @ Amazon

The newest Echo Show 8 is the best smart display for most people. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combining speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated smart home hub for Matter and Zigbee devices, this is our favorite smart display Amazon has made yet.

Amazon Echo Show 15: was $279 now $219 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 15 has a huge 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen display and a distinct new widget-based interface. This keeps digital shortcuts like light smart light brightness sliders, smart thermostat buttons, and live camera feeds on the screen at all times so you can more easily interact with smart home devices. It also has Fire TV built-in and comes with its own remote, making it a great small TV for a kitchen or bedroom. In our Amazon Echo Show 15 review, we said its a good investment if you like the idea of having a central Alexa-powered hub in your home with a big screen.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Amazon

Need a new TV, but don't have a big budget? Amazon has TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger 4K sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.

Amazon 43" 4K Omni Fire TV: was $399 now $289 @ Amazon

The 43-inch Omni Fire TV is the latest TV in Amazon's TV lineup. This new smaller size brings HDR 10/HLG support to a smaller 4K screen for those who can't fit a 50-inch or larger TV into their living room. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni review, we said it's solid for gaming thanks to its low lag time, but you should only buy it when it's on sale as there are better/cheaper options for your money. Heads up, this TV sold for $99 last Prime Day, but it was a rare invite-only deal that few people got.

Hisense 55" U6 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $599 now $448 @ Amazon

If you're wondering if Hisense TVs are worth buying, you really need to check out the Hisense U6 Mini-LED TV. It's yet another spec-stacked display set under $500, a perfect layup for the upcoming summer Olympics. It features a QLED display, HDR10+ support, and Dolby Vision Atmos support. This is a steal at this price.

TCL 65" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $448 @ Amazon

The TCL Q6 is a fantastic 2024 display equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate in tandem with support for a full range of HDR standards. While you might be missing out on the screen tearing technologies, like G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it does still have support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

TCL 65" QM7 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $898 now $698 @ Amazon

TCL's QM7 is the definition of value and one of the best cheap gaming TVs in the market. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

Streaming

Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $27 @ Amazon

For those looking to upgrade their 4K TV, this is the Roku device for you. In our Roku Express 4K Plus review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars thanks to its speedy performance. I'd still recommend spending up for the Streaming Stick 4K for just $2 more, but if this deal gets any cheaper it'll be tough to beat.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

There's no better Roku Prime Day deal than this one. This Roku streaming device isn't just our favorite Roku device — it's our favorite device period. In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, we praised the petite streaming player for its excellent 4K streaming quality and HDR10/Dolby Vision support.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Roku Ultra: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

If you want the ultimate Roku streaming experience then you need the Roku Ultra. This premium Roku streaming device can be worth its heftier price tag thanks to a built-in Ethernet port for stable streaming and the fastest performance Roku offers. Plus, the included Roku Voice Remote Pro comes with free headphones for privacy while streaming the latest shows and movies.

Laptops & Tablets

Kindle Paperwhite: was $149 now $134 @ Amazon

If you want to read at the beach or by the pool, the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is the best model for you. It's got a 6.8-inch flush-to-screen display, an adjustable warm light and 16GB of storage. It's currently on sale and bundled with 3 months of Kindle Unlimited, making it one of the best Kindle deals you can get.

Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229 now $139 @ Amazon

The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet. The Fire Max 11 tablet is at its lowest price ever right now. This is the cheapest it's ever been!

Kindle Scribe: was $339 now $234 @ Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is the first Amazon e-reader you can write on. It has a 10.2-inch 300 ppi display, an adjustable light, and comes with the Premium Pen included. You can handwrite sticky notes on your Kindle books, edit documents, and create notebooks and journals. In our Kindle Scribe review we said its larger screen size, screen quality, and general design are great for reading, but make it a tough sell at its full price. Now on sale, it's a better bargain and easier to recommend.

Coffee

AeroPress XL Coffee Press: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

AeroPress makes some of the best portable coffee makers around. For Prime Day, Amazon is slashing the price of various AeroPress coffee presses. I'm personally a fan of the AeroPress XL, which I've used to brew a nice, strong cup of coffee. It easily fits in a backpack and it's great for taking outdoors or on trips. It's part of a large AeroPress sale with deals from $27.

Atlas Coffee Discovery Set: was $54 now $43 @ Amazon

If you drink coffee, you need to try the Atlas Coffee Club Discovery Set. I love to taste different types of coffees/blends/roasts and this kit lets you do just that. It includes a variety of single blend coffees from places like Costa Rica, El Salvador, Peru, and Kenya. The coffee is roasted here in the States and then shipped to you. (You can also opt for K-Cups as part of the larger Atlas Coffee Club sale).

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on the counter, but still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in a variety of colors including rose, oasis, black and red — some are more discounted than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.

Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Update your coffee machine with the Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker (DCM201CP) on sale for just $69. It features a removable 70-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. The machine lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance.

Keurig K-Express: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon

This small coffee machine can brew a strong cup of coffee from 8 to 12 ounces and makes your brew in minutes. It accommodates travel mugs, too, and will automatically shut down between cups to save energy. The flavor is great, too.