Don't have iPhone Duo money? These are the best Apple deals to upgrade your tech on a budget

We've just seen a host of new Apple products announced, from the iPhone Duo to the AirPods 5. But new Apple tech can get seriously expensive, so I'm mostly interested in scooping up savings on previous models — where you can score some huge discounts.

Right now, you can shop deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, accessories and more. One of the most useful deals for Apple fans is definitely the AirTag 2nd Gen (4-Pack) on sale for $79. This is the lowest price ever for this bundle, and these keyfinders are extremely handy for keeping tabs on your important items using the Find My app on your iPhone.

Meanwhile, if you do want the newest iPhones, you can get the iPhone 18 for free when you trade-in and opt for an unlimited plan at T-Mobile.

There are lots more deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see my favorites.

iPhone

iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for free when you switch and bring your number or when you trade-in an eligible phone and sign up for T-Mobile's Experience Beyond plan. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom. The front camera is 18MP. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro Max: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Xfinity Mobile

New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can get the iPhone 18 Pro Max for free with a Mobile Plus plan and trade-in. New customers must activate a new Xfinity Mobile line within 30 days of purchase, whereas existing customers can upgrade one of their existing lines to receive the deal. Read more Read less ▼

Accessories

Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $14 at Amazon If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair! Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $24 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Pencil (USB-C): was $79 now $69 at Amazon If you want a cheaper stylus that covers the basics, than the Apple Pencil USB-C is the one for you. With pixel-perfect precision, low-latency and magnets to attach to your tablet, this is the no-frills approach to writing ad drawing on your tablet. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $99 now $79 at Amazon Score a four-pack of Apple AirTag (2nd Gen) keyfinders with a discount. If you have a lot of stuff you need to keep track of, this deal is one of the best ways to do it! Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

AirPods

Apple AirPods 4 w/ ANC: was $179 now $148 at Amazon These AirPods 4 have all the same great features as the base AirPods 4, except they also include Active Noise Cancellation. They also feature Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, and Voice Isolation. It's a modest, but welcome price cut. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 3 bring the heat with 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with improved battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation, which delivers real-time translations to your ears. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $449 at Amazon These are some of the best headphones we've ever used. With seamless Apple ecosystem integration, well-balanced sound, and excellent comfort, the AirPods Max 2 will make you want to listen to music. You have to try them to believe them and at this price, it's almost a steal. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch

Apple Watch 11 (GPS/46mm): was $429 now $329 at Amazon Need a bigger screen? The larger 46mm model of the Apple Watch 11 is on sale for $329 — that's $100 off. Otherwise, it has all of the same great features as the smaller 42mm model, including amazing battery life that lasts up to 24 hours (up to 38 hours in low power mode.) And it's $120 cheaper than the new 46mm Apple Watch 12. Read more Read less ▼

iPads

Apple iPad mini 7: was $599 now $569 at Amazon The iPad mini is getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size. Read more Read less ▼

New 2026 iPad! Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $749 now $712 at Amazon The 2026 iPad Air packs Apple's M4 processor, which Apple states is up to 30 percent faster than iPad Air with M3. It also has an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet now supports Wi-Fi 7 a well as Bluetooth 6 and Thread. In our iPad Air M4 review, we said the upgrades are modest, but the iPad Air remains the best tablet out there. Read more Read less ▼

MacBooks

Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $679 at Amazon The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close to the Neo in terms of bang for your buck — even with its new/higher $699 price tag. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M5/1TB): was $1,999 now $1,849 at Amazon This MacBook Pro features Apple's M5 chipset, with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It's designed to deliver a huge boost in AI and graphics performance for everyone from students to creatives. In our MacBook Pro M5 review we said the Editor's Choice machine is a fantastic option for power users who demand a powerful and portable notebook with epic (18 hour) battery life. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼