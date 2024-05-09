Epic Amazon summer sale on tech and fitness gear — here's 35 deals I'd buy now from $9

Ready to get outdoors for the summer? Well, you can make all your adventures easier with the right tech and fitness gear. That's why I'm excited to share all the best deals in Amazon's latest sale.

One of the best best portable chargers can keep you going all day without worrying about your phone running out of juice. Right now the best power bank we've reviewed, the Iniu 10000 mAH Portable Charger is $17 at Amazon. It charges fast, and can store enough power to charge your phone up multiple times over.

Plus, you can grab the Donner DoBuds One for $30 at Amazon via the on-page digital coupon. These are some of the best cheap wireless earbuds we've reviewed, with effective active noise canceling capabilities and IPX4 rated sweat and water resistance.

Keep scrolling to see all the Amazon tech deals I'd buy for the summer. Plus, check out the Skechers sneakers and apparel deals I'd buy in Amazon's huge sale.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 @ Amazon

If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness and beautiful contrast and colors. You also get a 144Hz refresh rate and support for VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy

Bluetooth speakers

Echo Pop: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Amazon's most-affordable Alexa speaker is easier to buy than ever before, thanks to this sale. In our Echo Pop review, we said it sounds great for a speaker of its size. This Echo also enables smart home device operation and the ability to set timers, but don't expect the temperature and motion sensors found in the Echo Dot.

JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive total submersion during a pool party. The JBL Clip 3 also packs strong audio and a lengthy battery life. Even better, this highly portable speaker has dropped in price at Amazon.

UE Wonderboom 3: was $99 now $68 @ Amazon

The UE Wonderboom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers under $100. It's IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360-degree sound, helping to make it the perfect companion for BBQs, pool parties and music festivals. In our UE Wonderboom 3 review, we said the Editor's Choice speaker delivers punchy performance in a portable and waterproof design.

Price check: $75 @ Best Buy

JBL Charge 5: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon

The JBL Charge 5 is an excellent midrange speaker combining a lengthy 20 hours of playtime with strong audio quality. It's also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it outdoors without fear. Plus, it even doubles as a power bank, if you need to juice up your other devices in a pinch. The Charge 5 is now just $139 courtesy of this Amazon sale on JBL Bluetooth speakers.

Fitness

Adidas: up to 75% off shirts, sneakers @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive sale on Adidas fitness gear and apparel. The sale includes sneakers, shirts, workout clothes, backpacks and more.

Skechers Go Walk High Waisted Bike Short: was $39 now $16 @ Amazon

Ideal for biking, walking or working out, these Go Walk High Waisted 10-inch shorts feature a soft, cotton-like feel with a high-waisted waistband. It has exterior side pockets and its spandex blend fabric features 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking and UPF 40+ properties.

Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 T-shirt: was $25 now from $17 @ Amazon

Save big on one of the most popular men's activewear t-shirts on Amazon. The UA Tech tee is quick-drying and super soft, wicking sweat during workouts and using a 4-way stretch construction to help you move freely. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Gaiam Yoga Mats: from $19 @ Amazon

Gaiam's travel-friendly yoga mats provide a non-slip surface for yoga, stretches, or other types of floor workouts. Various mats are on sale now from $19.

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 Sneaker: was $60 now from $44 @ Amazon

This simple slip-on shoe is great for day-to-day wear, or for traveling, as you won’t have to worry about undoing laces when going through security. One of our editors here at Tom’s Guide wore this shoe for miles around CES, and found it comfortable and supportive.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $139 @ Amazon

Sporting features like heart rate on equipment, more than 40 exercise modes and built-in GPS, ECG and SpO2 monitoring, the Fitbit Charge 6 is our choice for the best fitness tracker on the market. It also offers 7-day battery life, water resistance up to 50m and a 6-month membership to Fitbit Premium.

E-Readers

Kindle: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The Amazon Kindle features a 6-inch screen and an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day. Plus, a single battery charge will last you weeks. It's now just $79 and a perfect way to keep busy. It includes three free months of Kindle Unlimited.

Kindle Paperwhite: was $149 now $114 @ Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is the only e-reader you need. In our Kindle Paperwhite review, we said the Editor's Choice e-reader is the best Kindle for most people with a slightly larger screen than its predecessor, USB-C charging, and epic battery life that lasted close to nine weeks. It features a 6.8-inch screen, 300 ppi glare-free display, and waterproof design.

Price check: $129 @ Best Buy

Kindle Scribe: was $339 now $239 @ Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is the first Amazon e-reader you can write on. It has a 10.2-inch 300 ppi display, an adjustable light, and comes with the Premium Pen included. You can handwrite sticky notes on your Kindle books, edit documents, and create notebooks and journals. In our Kindle Scribe review we said its larger screen size, screen quality, and general design are great for reading, but make it a tough sell at its full price. Now on sale, it's a better bargain and easier to recommend.

Mobile

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

As the weather warms up, chances are you'll be spending more time traveling or on the go. The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best portable charger you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging, and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. In other words, it's the perfect gift for the person who's always misplacing their keys or wallet.

Anker Nano Battery Pack: was $44 now $39 @ Amazon

This 10,000mAh portable charger from Anker has a built-in USB-C cable, making it the perfect accessory for most smartphones and tablets. We like this battery pack accessory because of its battery status display.

Headphones

Donner DoBuds One: was $49 now $30 @ Amazon

You don't need to spring for AirPods to get a solid pair of wireless earbuds. In our Donner DoBuds One review, we said they give you "AirPods styling and effective active noise cancellation for less." We also live the balanced sound, sweat and water resistance and strong 6.5 hours of battery life with ANC turned on. The charging case gives you up to 32 hours of juice. Make sure to click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

1More SonoFlow SE: was $54 now $46 @ Amazon

They may cost less than $50, but the 1More SonoFlow SE are still an incredible pair of headphones. Packing 50-hour battery life, robust sound, great ANC and excellent sound quality, these 'phones delivery pretty much everything you could want for a very low price. In our 1More SonoFlow SE review, we rated them 4/5 stars. Click the on-page coupon to get this discount.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The Apple AirPods are one of the most beloved true-wireless earbuds on the market. They feature solid battery life, easy setup and good sound quality. The charging case is convenient and lets you keep your music and podcasts going even longer. At $79, they're definitely worth picking up if you're an iPhone owner.

Price check: $89 @ Best Buy

Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

The Beats Fit Pro are Apple's best workout headphones. In our Beats Fit Pro review, we found that they offer a dynamic soundstage with Spatial Audio support, strong ANC and transparency modes, and great call quality. Simply put, they're a no-brainer purchase that serves better for workouts than the AirPods Pro.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This deal is on the model with USB-C charging.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

When we reviewed the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones we found they offered great performance, superior comfort, and impressive battery life of up to 38 hours. Despite strong competition, they continue to rank as one of the most popular over-ear ANC designs on the market. Snag them while you still can.

Smart home

Govee LED Light Strip: was $14 now $9 @ Amazon

This LED light strip is as affordable as you'll find without compromising convenient features such as Bluetooth app control. It comes with preset scenes, music sync modes and versatile configuration choices. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

TP-Link WiFi Extender with Ethernet Port: was $34 now $16 @ Amazon

Larger houses need all the Wi-Fi help they can get, so this sale on TP-Link's tiny Wi-Fi extender is definitely one to take advantage of. This 49% off deal expands Wi-Fi by 1,200 square feet, helping you erase any dead zones in your home. This is especially useful for streamers whose TVs are far from their routers. Plus, its built-in Ethernet port helps you add wired-only devices to wireless networks.

Ring Solar Steplight: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

Ring makes some of the best solar lights. In our tests, these were easy to install and gave off plenty of light to illuminate our steps. They feature motion detection to save on energy too. This deal includes a Ring Bridge, giving you access to smart features including remote control. Check out our Ring Solar Step Light review for more info on its performance.

Appliances

Magic Bullet Portable Blender: was $39 now $34 @ Amazon

This portable blender is great for athletes or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies. Just add your protein powder or fruit of choice and you're set! It can also be used as a water infuser.

Cosori Mini Air Fryer: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

This 2.1-quart air fryer is ideal for single-serving items like sides, snacks and wings. At under five pounds, it's easy to move between rooms or stow away in a cabinet when you don't need it. This is a perfect fit for a university student who wants a discrete way to heat up leftovers from the mini fridge in their dorm.

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series 64 oz Blender: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon

This is an excellent appliance sale when it comes to value. With a built-in wireless connectivity, pair with the Vitamix Perfect Blend App to control 17 programs and 500+ recipes. This powerful blender has a variable speed control, digital timer, and pulse setting for all your tasty smoothies and blends.